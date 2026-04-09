Stocks, ETFs To Watch Amid $270B Cybersecurity Boom

Key Takeaways:

There are currently over 24 billion compromised username and password combinations floating around on dark web marketplaces. That equates to three stolen credentials for every person on the planet, a systemic vulnerability attackers are aggressively monetizing.

For investors, this massive exposure represents one of the most compelling growth narratives in the tech sector. Attackers no longer need to execute sophisticated hacks to steal corporate data; they just buy reused employee passwords for pennies.

The Enterprise Identity Shift

This human vulnerability is driving a massive capital reallocation toward enterprise identity-security platforms. According to Gartner’s latest cybersecurity projections, IT departments are actively abandoning legacy perimeter defenses. Instead, they are pivoting to zero-trust architectures and continuous identity verification solutions to lock down their internal networks.

Valuation and Relative Value in Cyber Equities

The ETF Alternative

For those who want exposure to the secure identity infrastructure boom without the volatility of picking single winners, the First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) holds roughly $9.5 billion in AUM.

Alternatively, the Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSE:HACK), with $1.94 billion in assets, tilts toward mid-cap firms. This allows investors to spread their bets across the entire security value chain.

The Bottom Line

The era of relying on human memory to secure corporate data is over, forcing a mandatory, industry-wide upgrade cycle. However, blindly buying the sector is a dangerous game given the stretched valuations of legacy network players.

The real forward-looking alpha lies specifically in identity infrastructure and zero-trust providers. As the war against stolen credentials intensifies, companies that can seamlessly secure the human element, without disrupting enterprise workflows, will capture the lion’s share of IT budget expansions over the next 24 months.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.