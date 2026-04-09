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April 9, 2026 10:43 AM 7 min read

Natural Gas Market: Winter Premium Lingers As Near-Term Fundamentals Ease

Current natural gas prices compared to the price range 10 days prior to expiration, by month, since 2010

Forward natural gas curve compared to 2020–2026

Current natural gas inventory levels and forecast for the coming week compared to 2021–2025

HDD+CDD based on current NOAA data and the forecast for the next two weeks, compared to 1995–2025

Daily Supply/Demand Gap Compared to 2015–2025

Number of delivery days from warehouses

Filling levels at European storage facilities

Electricity generation by source

Featured Image Credit: Author

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Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.

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