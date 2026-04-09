Mega Licensing Deal Boosts 3SBio Profits But Core Sales Slip

The Chinese drugmaker delivered sharply higher earnings, thanks to a bumper deal with Pfizer to develop a new cancer drug, but its older products came under pressure

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Key Takeaways:

3SBio's revenues jumped 94% to $2.58 billion in 2025, boosted by more than $1 billion in early payments from Pfizer

However, income from core sales and services slipped 9.3%, leaving investors torn between bullish and bearish reactions

For many Hong Kong-listed drugmakers, upfront payments from international licensing deals can deliver a financial shot in the arm, boosting earnings.

But the gains from these high-profile partnerships can sometimes be short-lived. A truer test of a company's financial health may lie in the underlying growth of its products, as illustrated by the latest annual results from 3SBio Inc. (1530.HK).

Beneath the impressive headline figures, which were lifted by a blockbuster rights deal with pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (PFE.US), the Chinese drugmaker's baseline sales slipped back, leaving investors in two minds about how to react.

Behind that core figure is a growing competitive challenge for 3SBio's established products, including a therapy to offset the effects of chemotherapy, and an erosion of market share.

The key revenue pillar, an injection to treat low platelet counts in patients with thrombocytopenia, is under pressure from oral alternatives that have been included in China's centralized drug procurement, triggering deep price cuts. The market share in mainland China for TPIAO, 3SBio's injectable drug, fell 6.2 percentage points last year to 60.4%.

Meanwhile, 3SBio's subsidiary focused on developing novel drugs, Sunshine Guojian, has also seen sales of its proprietary products drop. Annual revenues fell to 912 million yuan, making up just 21.71% of total revenue.

Cash buffer

Meanwhile, two other segments have become important revenue streams for 3SBio beyond its core business.

A subsidiary specializing in hair-loss and obesity treatments, Mandi International, brought in 743 million yuan in the first half of 2025, supported by its 71% market share for the alopecia treatment minoxidil. The unit, which is in the process of a spin-off listing, continues to generate stable cash flow.

In addition, contract drug development and manufacturing services delivered 263 million yuan of revenues last year, up 46.3%.

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Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.