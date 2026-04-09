Trade Strategy For SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, TSLA

Good Morning Traders!

Additional data follows at 10:00AM ET with Wholesale Inventories and Trade Sales, while Treasury activity includes a 4 and 8 Week Bill Auction at 11:30AM ET and a 30 Year Bond Auction at 1:00PM ET. Agricultural reports including the USDA WASDE and Crop Production data are also released at 12:00PM ET. With so many key indicators hitting simultaneously, expect sharp, fast reactions across equities, bonds, and commodities as markets rapidly reprice expectations.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is currently trading around 673.50 as markets head into one of the most data heavy sessions of the week, with multiple high impact releases at the open. If buyers defend this level through the initial volatility, a move toward 678.25 may develop, followed by 682.75 if momentum builds after the 8:30AM ET data. Sustained strength above 686.50 would signal strong upside continuation driven by favorable inflation or growth readings.

If SPY loses 673.50 with conviction, sellers may press into 668.75. A breakdown there could expose 664.25, and continued weakness may bring the 659.75 region into focus. Expect sharp movement immediately following the data cluster.



Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ is currently trading around 603.75 and remains highly sensitive to inflation data, particularly PCE. If buyers defend this pivot, a push toward 608.75 may develop, followed by 613.50 if tech reacts positively to the data. Sustained strength above 618.25 would indicate strong upside momentum in growth names.

If 603.75 fails to hold, sellers may drive price toward 598.75. A deeper breakdown could expose 594.25, and continued weakness may bring the 589.75 region into play. Semiconductors will likely dictate the move.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

AAPL is currently trading around 257.50 and attempting to hold steady ahead of key macro releases. If buyers defend this level, price may rotate toward 261.25, followed by 264.75 if broader sentiment improves. Sustained strength above 268.50 would indicate renewed institutional demand.

If 257.50 breaks lower, sellers may test 253.75 quickly. Continued downside pressure could extend into 250.25, and deeper weakness may bring the 246.75 region into focus.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

MSFT is currently trading around 374.00 and continues to rebuild after recent downside pressure. If buyers reclaim 378.50, price may push toward 383.25, followed by 388.00 if momentum builds post data. A sustained move above 392.75 would signal improving structure in large cap tech.

If 374.00 fails to hold, sellers may press into 369.75. A deeper pullback could test 365.50, and continued weakness may bring the 361.25 region into play.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVDA is currently trading around 181.00 and remains a key driver of market sentiment, especially around inflation sensitive tech flows. If buyers defend this pivot, a move toward 186.25 may develop, followed by 191.00 if chip strength builds. Sustained trade above 195.75 would indicate strong upside momentum.

If 181.00 breaks lower, sellers may test 176.75 quickly. Continued downside could extend into 172.50, and deeper weakness may bring the 168.25 region into focus.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

GOOGL is currently trading around 315.00 and holding above key support levels. If buyers defend this area, price may rotate toward 319.75, followed by 324.50 if communication services continue to lead. Sustained strength above 329.00 would indicate improving upside participation.

If 315.00 fails to hold, sellers may guide price toward 310.75. A breakdown there could expose 306.50, and continued weakness may bring the 302.25 region into play.



Meta Platforms Inc (META)

META is currently trading around 621.00 and continuing to show relative strength above the 600 level. If buyers defend this pivot, a push toward 627.75 may develop, followed by 634.25 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 640.75 would indicate a strong recovery trend.

If 621.00 breaks lower, sellers may guide price toward 615.50. A deeper pullback could test 609.75, and continued weakness may bring the 603.75 region into focus.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

TSLA is currently trading around 342.50 and remains under pressure relative to other mega caps. If buyers defend this pivot, a move toward 349.25 may develop, followed by 356.00 if speculative momentum builds. Sustained strength above 362.75 would indicate stronger upside participation.

If 342.50 fails to hold, sellers may test 336.75 quickly. Continued downside pressure could extend into 331.25, and deeper weakness may bring the 325.75 region into play.

Final Word: Trade with discipline and manage risk carefully.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.