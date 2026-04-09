How Major Investor Settlements Reshape Stock Performance: Electric Last Mile, Opendoor And Others

2021 was a record-breaking year—not just for market highs, but for the losses that followed. More than 30 companies we track are now down over $200B from their peak valuations. At the same time, it triggered a massive wave of investor settlements.

Securities litigation has since become a natural outcome of these cycles. When expectations run too high—especially around IPOs, SPACs, or rapid expansion—companies often overstate progress or downplay risks. The correction doesn't just show up in stock price declines, but also in lawsuits, settlements, and long-term reputational damage.

The pattern is consistent: the bigger the gap between what was promised and what actually happens, the larger the losses—and the settlements that follow. The cases below show how this plays out in practice.

Opendoor Technologies

Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS)

While the settlement amount itself is relatively small, it reflects deeper structural issues. ELMS had already faced significant scrutiny around its accounting practices and leadership, which contributed to a sharp loss of investor confidence. Like many early-stage EV companies that went public during the SPAC boom, expectations ran far ahead of operational reality.

Arrival

HighCape Capital / Quantum-Si

HighCape Capital agreed to a $7.6 million settlement tied to its SPAC merger with Quantum-Si, resolving claims that it misled investors about the company's readiness for commercial launch and overall business outlook. The lawsuit focused on overly optimistic projections that did not align with the company's actual operational progress.

As with many SPAC-era deals, the core issue was timing and transparency. Investors were given a forward-looking narrative that suggested near-term commercialization, while execution challenges and delays told a different story. Once those gaps became visible, the stock performance reflected it. The case adds to growing scrutiny around SPAC sponsors and their responsibility to present balanced, fact-based disclosures.

Rivian

Investors then took Rivian to court in 2022, arguing that its IPO filings hid known cost overruns that made those price hikes all but certain. In October 2025, Rivian agreed to a $250 million settlement, with $67 million paid by directors' and officers' insurance and $183 million coming directly from the company's cash. The shares now trade around $15, far below the $179 high reached shortly after the IPO.

Rivian continues to deny any wrongdoing, but settling clears a major legal overhang and lets management concentrate on executing the R2 launch planned for 2026. That rollout will be critical if Rivian is going to turn its brand strength and order book into real scale, positive margins, and a more stable place in a crowded EV market.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.