The Worst Quarter In Four Years Is Over. Now What?

THE RUNDOWN

POLICY › The Trump administration announced 100% tariffs on pharmaceutical imports unless drugmakers either cut prices or produce drugs domestically. This dropped in the final minutes of Thursday’s session. Pharma and biotech names will be in focus when markets reopen Monday. The tariff threat covers a broad swath of the sector and could reshape how investors think about drug company margins for the rest of the year.

THE PLAY: The Smartest Investors Can’t Agree. That’s the Signal.

Q1 ended with the S&P 500 down 4.6% and oil up more than 60% since January. It was the worst quarter for stocks in four years. And two of the most respected names in investing just gave you completely opposite advice.

Buffett says no.

Buffett was asked this week if the selloff made stocks look cheaper. His answer: “No.” He reminded investors that Berkshire has fallen more than 50% three separate times under his watch and that this dip doesn’t qualify as a buying opportunity yet. Berkshire is sitting on over $300 billion in cash and short-term Treasuries. He’s willing to deploy it, but says we’re “not close” to the kind of decline that would trigger that.

Ackman says yes.

Bill Ackman posted this week that it’s time to buy the dip. His logic is more forward-looking: Q1 is over, the worst is priced in, and in about 45 days, 13F filings will reveal what the biggest institutional investors did during the selloff. If the smart money was buying while retail was selling, that’s a powerful confirmation signal.

What to make of the disagreement?

The playbook: be selective, stay liquid, and pay attention to April 22 (Tesla earnings) and the 13F filings in mid-May. The biggest investors in the world are about to show you exactly what they did in Q1. That’s worth waiting for.

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Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.