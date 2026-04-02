How To Trade SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, TSLA Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

Today's economic calendar leads into the Good Friday holiday with a lighter schedule, but markets will still be watching key labor and trade data early in the session. Initial and Continuing Jobless Claims provide an updated look at labor market conditions, alongside Trade Balance data including imports and exports, offering insight into global demand and economic activity.

Treasury activity continues with Bill and Note Announcements at 11:00AM ET followed by the 4 and 8 Week Bill Auction at 11:30AM ET. Additionally, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 11:00AM ET, which could influence sentiment depending on any policy commentary. With markets closed tomorrow for Good Friday, expect lighter liquidity and potential positioning flows into the long weekend

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is currently trading around 647.50 as markets head into a shortened trading session ahead of the Good Friday holiday. If buyers defend this level early, a move toward 651.75 may develop, followed by 656.25 if momentum builds into the morning. Sustained strength above 660.50 would signal improving sentiment into the long weekend.

If SPY loses 647.50 with conviction, sellers may press into 643.75. A breakdown there could expose 639.75, and continued weakness may bring the 635.50 region into focus. Expect lighter liquidity conditions and sharper moves.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ is currently trading around 575.25 and remains sensitive to rate expectations and broader tech flows. If buyers defend this pivot, a push toward 579.75 may develop, followed by 584.50 if tech stabilizes. Sustained strength above 589.25 would indicate improving upside momentum.

If 575.25 fails to hold, sellers may drive price toward 571.25. A deeper breakdown could expose 567.25, and continued weakness may bring the 563.00 region into play. Watch semiconductors for direction.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

AAPL is currently trading around 254.00 and attempting to hold recent support. If buyers defend this level, price may rotate toward 257.75, followed by 261.25 if broader sentiment improves. Sustained strength above 264.75 would indicate renewed institutional demand.

If 254.00 breaks lower, sellers may test 250.75 quickly. Continued downside pressure could extend into 247.50, and deeper weakness may bring the 244.25 region into focus.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

MSFT is currently trading around 365.75 and remains under pressure relative to other mega caps. If buyers reclaim 370.00, price may push toward 374.75, followed by 379.25 if momentum builds. A sustained move above 383.50 would signal improving structure.

If 365.75 fails to hold, sellers may press into 361.50. A deeper pullback could test 357.25, and continued weakness may bring the 353.00 region into play.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVDA is currently trading around 171.50 and continues to act as a key sentiment driver for tech. If buyers defend this pivot, a move toward 176.25 may develop, followed by 180.75 if chip strength returns. Sustained trade above 185.25 would indicate renewed upside momentum.

If 171.50 breaks lower, sellers may test 167.75 quickly. Continued downside could extend into 163.75, and deeper weakness may bring the 160.00 region into focus.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

GOOGL is currently trading around 291.00 and attempting to reclaim strength below the 300 level. If buyers defend this area, price may rotate toward 295.50, followed by 299.75 if communication services strengthen. Sustained strength above 304.00 would indicate improving upside participation.

If 291.00 fails to hold, sellers may guide price toward 286.75. A breakdown there could expose 282.50, and continued weakness may bring the 278.25 region into play.



Meta Platforms Inc (META)

META is currently trading around 566.25 and consolidating after recent downside pressure. If buyers defend this pivot, a push toward 572.75 may develop, followed by 579.25 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 585.50 would indicate a stronger recovery attempt.

If 566.25 breaks lower, sellers may guide price toward 560.75. A deeper pullback could test 555.50, and continued weakness may bring the 550.25 region into focus.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

TSLA is currently trading around 372.25 and remains highly reactive to broader market flows. If buyers defend this pivot, a move toward 378.75 may develop, followed by 385.25 if speculative momentum builds. Sustained strength above 391.75 would indicate stronger upside participation.

If 372.25 fails to hold, sellers may test 367.75 quickly. Continued downside pressure could extend into 362.75, and deeper weakness may bring the 357.50 region into play.

Final Word: Trade with discipline and manage risk carefully.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.