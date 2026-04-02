J&T Express Profit Doubles On Accelerating Globalization

The logistics company's revenue grew 18.5% last year, as it achieved its first profits in the Middle East, Africa and Latin America

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J&T reported $12.2 billion in revenue last year, up from $10.3 billion in 2024. It said its adjusted net profit more than doubled to $425 million, crediting greater efficiencies of scale, automation and disciplined cost controls across its 13-country network. As that happened, the company's cost per parcel in its China market fell to a record low of 28 U.S. cents.

"2025 was a year of fruitful achievements for J&T's globalization strategy," said CFO Dylan Tey. "Our parcel volume and revenue recorded strong growth, free cash flow increased significantly, and both Southeast Asia and our new markets delivered outstanding progress."

Three years after entering new markets like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Mexico, Brazil and Egypt, the company's parcel volume in those countries rose 43.6% year-on-year last year to 404 million. Its revenue from those markets jumped over 51% to $870 million, while its adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) turned positive for the first time on a full-year basis to about $4 million.

The company attributed its growth to partnerships with key e-commerce players including Shein, Temu, TikTok and AliExpress, and also deepened cooperation with regional platforms such as Mercado Libre, the largest e-commerce platform in Latin America.

J&T's most profitable region continued to be its home in Southeast Asia, where it has ranked as the top express delivery company for six straight years. Its parcel volume in the region surged 67.8% year-on-year to 7.66 billion, while revenue climbed almost 40% to $4.5 billion. Its adjusted regional EBIT jumped 77.5% to $538 million, while its adjusted EBIT margin for the region rose 2.5 percentage points to 11.9%.

J&T Express said the integration of multi-platform order resources and its ability to bring China-based operational know-how to its home region helped to achieve significant economies of scale.

At the end of last year, J&T operated 246 sorting centers globally, including a new flagship facility in Guangzhou, which began operations in the fourth quarter of last year. To support its growing volumes, it added 1,880 self-owned line-haul vehicles on a net basis and expanded its fleet of automated sorting systems to 413 sets.

Despite intense price competition and industry pressure in China, its largest market by revenue, J&T managed to expand its parcel volume 11.4% last year to 22.1 billion pieces while lifting revenue by 5% to $6.71 billion. Last year, the company rolled out more automatic sorting systems and over 1,000 unmanned delivery vehicles and pushed outlet automation across its network in China to gain higher efficiency.

Last year, the company further extended its cross-border logistics reach by launching a Hong Kong consolidated shipping business to strengthen connectivity in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay area. The service also included new self-pickup points and lockers to serve customers.

J&T Global started in Indonesia in 2015 as an express delivery service and has since expanded its global footprint to 13 countries with operations across Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. It focuses on express delivery and cross-border logistics, serving both e-commerce companies and providing general parcel shipping services.

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Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.