$1.4T In NATO Defense Spending Is Just The Beginning: 5 Stocks Positioned For The Buildup

Key Takeaways

The Budget Numbers Are No Longer Aspirational

For years, NATO allies treated the 2% of GDP target as a polite suggestion rather than a hard floor. That dynamic broke in 2025. Total alliance defense expenditures topped $1.4 trillion, driven by a massive $574 billion injection from European members and Canada, a 20% jump from the prior year.

Poland continues to lead the pack at 4.3% of GDP. Germany hit 2.14% with a clear line of sight to €152 billion by 2029, while the UK and France posted 2.31% and 2.05%, respectively. Stateside, the FY2026 NDAA locked in $855.7 billion for the DoD, backed by $858.9 billion in base discretionary appropriations.

But the real catalyst came out of the Hague Summit. By committing to 5% of GDP on defense by 2035, NATO effectively signaled a tripling of the current 2% floor. For capital allocators, the takeaway is clear: this isn’t a short-term geopolitical reflex; it’s a structural, ten-year procurement cycle.

Prime Contractors: Record Backlogs, Steady Cash

The Q4 2025 earnings from the three largest U.S. defense primes show exactly what a procurement super cycle looks like on a balance sheet.

With valuation multiples stretching from NOC’s 23.3 to RTX’s 38.9, the market is aggressively pricing in RTX’s dual commercial-defense exposure over NOC’s pure-play defense model. Regardless of the premium you’re willing to pay, these three names are sitting on $557.7 billion in combined backlogs, offering a level of revenue visibility almost non-existent in other sectors.

Defense Tech: Where Modernization Revenue Is Accelerating

While the legacy primes are busy bending metal and building the heavy platforms, the real margin expansion is happening inside the software, AI, and electronic warfare systems powering them.

The Trade Going Forward

The Hague commitment changes the math for the entire sector. If NATO actually executes on driving 5% of GDP into defense by 2035, we are looking at hundreds of billions in fresh annual capital looking for a home across platforms, space systems, and AI integration.

The play here isn’t just about parking capital in legacy defense names and waiting for dividends. The real alpha over the next four to six quarters lies in tracking how efficiently the primes convert their half-trillion-dollar backlog into recognized revenue, and watching how aggressively tech-forward names like LHX and PLTR absorb the modernization budgets. The spending floor has been permanently raised, the upside now belongs to whoever executes the fastest.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.