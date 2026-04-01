Take Profits on Short Term Hedges, Market Euphoric – Tactical Win Is Strategically Problematic

Take Profits On Short Term Hedges

Short term hedges have become very profitable. As full disclosure, yesterday, we gave a signal to take partial profits. Consider taking more partial profits on the remaining short term hedges.

Euphoric Stock Market

Note the following:

Magnificent Seven Money Flows

Most portfolios are now heavily concentrated in the Mag 7 stocks. For this reason, it is important to pay attention to early money flows in the Mag 7 stocks on a daily basis.

In the early trade, money flows are very positive in S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) .

Momo Crowd And Smart Money In Stocks

Oil

After falling earlier today, oil futures are rising again on a contradictory report described above.

API crude oil inventories came at a build of 10.263M barrels vs. a consensus of a draw of 1.3M barrels. This is war related.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is range bound.

What To Do Now

Consider continuing to hold good, very long term, existing positions and add tactical positions based on signals.

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