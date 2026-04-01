Involution In China Consumer Market Sparks New 'Races To The Bottom'

Key Takeaways:
- A Chinese toymaker is finding big profits by ditching premium pricing and selling licensed blind box toys for just $1.50
- KFC is introducing pizzas costing as little as $3.30, straying from its core chicken menu and highlighting a fierce price war to capture cautious consumers
image credit: Bamboo Works
We're also watching how this plays out overseas. Bloks is expanding into non-China markets in Asia, particularly Indonesia, where its revenues more than tripled within a year. While markets like Vietnam might be difficult to compete in due to cheaper local production, these affordable toys are gaining traction in countries with lower living standards, such as Malaysia and Thailand.
KFC's surprising pivot to pizza highlights fast food involution
Next, we look at fast-food. KFC is rolling out a new line of pizzas priced as low as around $3.30 to keep attracting Chinese customers. The move might leave some scratching their heads, as it's quite a distance from the Southern U.S. fried chicken products that Colonel Sanders pioneered. More surprisingly, these pizzas look almost certain to compete directly with Pizza Hut, the company's other main brand.
Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.
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