How To Trade SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, TSLA, Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

Additional releases include Business Inventories at 10:00AM ET and crude oil inventories at 10:30AM ET. Fed speakers are also active with Alberto Musalem at 9:05AM ET and Governor Michael Barr at 9:10AM ET, both of which may influence early sentiment. With quarter end flows transitioning into new Q2 positioning, expect elevated volatility as institutions rebalance and react to incoming data.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is currently trading around 656.00 as markets kick off the first trading day of April and the start of Q2 positioning. With a heavy economic calendar and quarter flows in play, if buyers defend this level early, a move toward 660.75 may develop, followed by 665.50 if momentum builds through the morning data window. Sustained strength above 670.00 would signal stronger risk appetite returning as funds rebalance.

If SPY loses 656.00 with conviction, sellers may press into 651.75. A breakdown there could expose 647.75, and continued weakness may bring the 643.50 region into focus. Expect volatility around the 8:30AM and 10:00AM releases.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ is currently trading around 583.75 and remains under pressure as growth stocks continue to reprice amid macro uncertainty. If buyers defend this pivot, a push toward 588.50 may develop, followed by 593.25 if tech stabilizes into Q2 flows. A sustained move above 597.75 would indicate improving upside momentum.

If 583.75 fails to hold, sellers may drive price toward 579.25. A deeper breakdown could expose 574.75, and continued weakness may bring the 570.25 region into play. Semiconductor strength will be critical.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

AAPL is currently trading around 255.50 and attempting to build a base after recent volatility. If buyers defend this level, price may rotate toward 259.25, followed by 262.75 if broader sentiment improves. Sustained strength above 266.50 would indicate renewed institutional demand.

If 255.50 breaks lower, sellers may test 252.00 quickly. Continued downside pressure could extend into 248.75, and deeper weakness may bring the 245.25 region into focus.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

MSFT is currently trading around 376.00 and remains below key resistance levels following recent weakness. If buyers reclaim 380.25, price may push toward 384.75, followed by 389.25 if momentum builds. A sustained move above 393.50 would signal improving structure.

If 376.00 fails to hold, sellers may press into 372.25. A deeper pullback could test 368.50, and continued weakness may bring the 364.75 region into play.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVDA is currently trading around 177.25 and continues to act as a key sentiment driver for the semiconductor sector. If buyers defend this pivot, a move toward 182.00 may develop, followed by 186.75 if chip strength returns. Sustained trade above 191.25 would indicate renewed upside momentum.

If 177.25 breaks lower, sellers may test 173.50 quickly. Continued downside could extend into 169.75, and deeper weakness may bring the 166.00 region into focus.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

GOOGL is currently trading around 290.75 and remains below the key 300 level after recent downside pressure. If buyers defend this area, price may rotate toward 295.25, followed by 299.75 if communication services strengthen. Sustained strength above 304.00 would indicate improving upside participation.

If 290.75 fails to hold, sellers may guide price toward 286.50. A breakdown there could expose 282.25, and continued weakness may bring the 278.00 region into play.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

META is currently trading around 577.25 and consolidating after a sharp pullback. If buyers defend this pivot, a push toward 583.75 may develop, followed by 590.25 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 597.00 would indicate a stronger recovery attempt.

If 577.25 breaks lower, sellers may guide price toward 571.75. A deeper pullback could test 566.50, and continued weakness may bring the 561.25 region into focus.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

TSLA is currently trading around 380.25 and remains highly reactive to broader market flows. If buyers defend this pivot, a move toward 386.75 may develop, followed by 393.25 if speculative momentum builds. Sustained strength above 399.50 would indicate stronger upside participation.

If 380.25 fails to hold, sellers may test 374.75 quickly. Continued downside pressure could extend into 369.25, and deeper weakness may bring the 363.75 region into play.

Final Word: Trade with discipline and manage risk carefully.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.