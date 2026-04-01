Wealth Divide: Banks In China's Poorer Regions Bear Brunt Of Margin Squeeze

The latest annual results from Bank of Gansu and Jiangxi Bank show their margins are getting compressed by high interest payments on their time deposits and falling loan yields

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Key Takeaways:

Bank of Gansu and Jiangxi Bank are seeing their net interest margins compress sharply as they get pressured to lower loan interest rates but remain stuck with costly time deposits

Their growing inability to generate profits means they may need capital support from their state-owned controlling shareholders, most likely diluting other shareholders

The latest annual results from Bank of Gansu Co. Ltd. (2139.HK) and Jiangxi Bank Co. Ltd. (1916.HK) — regional lenders anchored in two of China's less developed provinces — paint a bleak picture of this corner of the Chinese financial sector.

The two banks are structurally more susceptible to margin pressure than big state-owned national lenders or regional banks in wealthier provinces.

Unlike those peers that benefit from deep pools of low-cost demand deposits generated by big corporate customers and high-velocity transaction flows, Jiangxi Bank and Bank of Gansu rely heavily on time deposits that carry much higher interest rates. That funding structure is a costly difference and one that's difficult to escape.

For Jiangxi Bank, retail time deposits, which carry an average interest rate of 2.61%, account for almost 90% of its retail deposit base, which make up a little more than half of its total deposits. By comparison, the bank pays a far lower 0.06% for demand deposits. The story is similar for Bank of Gansu, which is even more reliant on retail depositors.

Buffer erosion

In an apparent effort to defend their bottom lines against these headwinds, Bank of Gansu and Jiangxi Bank are doing something that doesn't look so prudent — reducing their buffers against loan losses.

And even though Jiangxi Bank's NPL fell, it's still higher than the average for large commercial banks. Meanwhile, the ratio of its provisions relative to bad debt, at about 160%, is lower than the 200%-plus industry norm. That means Jiangxi Bank operates on a thinner cushion against any major crisis that could be triggered by a wave of defaults.

Bank of Gansu has an even weaker buffer, which eroded further after it cut its loan-loss provisions to about 131% of NPLs at the end of last year, a good 3 percentage points lower than a year earlier. Helped by this trick, its net profit actually grew 1% last year despite a 9% fall in its operating income.

The bank's bad loan ratio held steady at 1.93% last year, but it also sold a large chunk of its bad assets to an asset management company that is a subsidiary of one of its large shareholders. That kind of clean-up – basically shifting bad assets from a listed company to an unlisted related company – is an important reminder that headline numbers of Chinese banks, especially small ones, often require some scrutiny.

Now, the biggest challenge for the two banks is the erosion of their capital buffers. In effect, they can't generate sufficient capital to cover their business growth. Particularly, Jiangxi Bank's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio fell below 9% as of the end of December, dangerously close to the regulatory minimum requirement.

If their capital deterioration continues, these lenders will have little choice but to ask their controlling shareholders, usually regional government entities, for fresh injections in exchange for new shares. That would cost other shareholders in the form of dilution.

The figure for many large banks in China is also below 1, such as the 0.47 for ICBC's (1398.HK; 601398.SH) Hong Kong-listed shares, reflecting investor concerns about this group in the current weak economic climate. But if life is hard for big banks, it looks even more miserable for smaller ones, especially in China's less developed regions.

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Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.