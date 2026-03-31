Here's Where $140B In Tax Refunds Actually Went - One Company Profits Either Way

This week’s Wolf Pick: FirstCash Holdings (FCFS)

A 40% spike in oil prices has done something no pawnbroker marketing budget ever could. It made tax refund season profitable for the pawn shop.

The seasonal playbook, broken

Here’s how pawn lending is supposed to work in Q1. Tax refunds arrive. Consumers walk in, redeem their pawned jewelry, and pawn loan balances (called PLO, or Pawn Loans Outstanding) roll off. The historical median Q1 paydown is about 12%. Analysts model for this. It’s as reliable as the calendar.

The problem: that refund money has somewhere else to go this year.

The downstream effect on FCFS is mechanical. Consumers who would ordinarily redeem their pawned items don’t have the cash. The loan stays active longer, and pawn service charge (PSC) fee income runs hotter. At the same time, customers squeezed between elevated energy costs, persistent food inflation, and flat wage growth are originating new pawn loans in a quarter when they’d normally be redeeming old ones. FCFS is collecting fees from both sides of the cycle.

The accidental upgrade

There’s a second angle here that’s getting almost no attention. When FirstCash acquired American First Finance (AFF) in 2021, a lease-to-own and point-of-sale financing platform for subprime consumers, the market punished the stock. The logic was straightforward: FCFS had just taken on subprime consumer lending risk right as the Fed was telegraphing its most aggressive tightening cycle in four decades.

The data backs it up. In early 2025, when consensus modeled a spike in AFF default rates, lease and loan loss provisions actually fell 13% year over year.

The gold margin of safety

One more structural point. FCFS lends against gold collateral using internal pricing tables based on $3,000 per ounce. Spot gold closed Friday ~$4,550. Their entire gold collateral book is carried at roughly a 34% discount to market value.

A research note reviewed by our editorial team highlighted that a $500 loan on a $1,000 item has 140%-plus collateral coverage at current spot prices. The practical implication: the supposed downside scenario, a severe economic contraction that drives forfeitures higher, is actually a profit event. More forfeitures means more gold scrapped at a massive premium to book cost. The bear case and the bull case for FCFS’s gold book have converged.

What to watch

FCFS reports Q1 earnings on April 30. The number to focus on is the Q1 PLO paydown rate. If it comes in materially shallower than the consensus -8%, the revision cycle for the rest of 2026 starts immediately. Beyond earnings, watch for any signals from management on AFF loss provisions and same-store pawn origination trends.

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Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.