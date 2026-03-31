Ares Capital's Dividend Buffer Looks Intact, But Rate Sensitivity Could Shift The Narrative

The Stability Case

Ares Capital holds a BBB credit rating from S&P, placing it within investment-grade territory. The company’s dividend buffer — the spread between Core EPS and the annual dividend — is approximately 8%, implying coverage modestly above parity at roughly 105% of the payout obligation.

Core EPS came in at $2.01 per share for full-year 2025, compared to an annualized dividend of $1.92. While not the widest buffer in the BDC space, it reflects consistent earnings generation across a $29.5 billion portfolio of 603 portfolio company investments.

Where Caution Is Warranted

The core tension in ARCC’s structure is not credit quality — it is rate sensitivity.

This does not signal distress. The spillover reserve absorbs near-term compression, and the debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12x remains comfortably below ARCC’s internal 1.25x guideline and well within the regulatory ceiling of 2.0x. The risk mechanism is not structural deterioration — it is a gradual narrowing of the margin between what ARCC earns and what it pays out, with the pace of that narrowing determined by the rate path.

A secondary consideration is non-accrual exposure. As of December 31, 2025, loans on non-accrual status represented approximately 1.8% of total investments at amortized cost. That figure is not alarming in isolation, but it warrants monitoring as a leading indicator of portfolio credit quality under a softening macro environment.

What Would Shift The Narrative

What I’d Watch

The first is quarterly Core EPS relative to the $0.48 per share dividend. If Core EPS falls below $0.48 in any reporting period, the payout would no longer be covered by current earnings and would draw on spillover. That threshold is the structural line worth monitoring, not the dividend announcement itself.

The second is the non-accrual rate at each quarterly portfolio update. A move from the current approximately 1.8% toward 3.0% at amortized cost would represent a meaningful shift in credit quality and could compress both NAV and earnings simultaneously — the combination most relevant to dividend sustainability.

SourceLine: Core EPS and dividend figures based on company filings and management guidance. Credit ratings reflect most recent agency publications. All figures in USD. This is not investment advice.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.