Is Bitcoin Bottoming Out?

On March 17, 2026, a single day of US spot Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ETF inflows totaled $199.37 million.

Two days later, the FOMC held interest rates steady, and geopolitical risk spiked.

By March 20, the same ETF market was recording $52.1 million in daily outflows.

Bitcoin dropped below $69,200 on March 22 as a Middle East escalation triggered $299 million in liquidations across the derivatives market.

That 96-hour window captures exactly what Bitcoin investors face in 2026: two powerful forces pulling in opposite directions, with no clear winner yet.

This article examines those two forces: the historical four-year cycle model and the institutional adoption thesis, and presents the current on-chain data that sits between them.

Historical Pattern of the Four-Year Cycle

The four-year cycle theory is grounded in Bitcoin’s halving schedule. Block rewards are split, reducing the fresh BTC supply by 50%. In April 2024, rewards were reduced from 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC per block.

Across the three prior cycles, Bitcoin's price peaked between 12 and 18 months after each halving. Following the 2024 event, Bitcoin reached its all-time peak: $126,000. That timing is consistent with the historical pattern. Bitcoin is now trading near $72,600, a drawdown of approximately 43% from that peak.

The prior cycle drawdowns were severe. The 2017-2018 cycle produced an 84% decline from peak to trough. The 2021-2022 cycle saw a 77% crash. Applying this to the current cycle, a similar correction would place a potential bottom between $28,000 and $35,000. Some technical analysts have identified a support zone between $25,900 and $30,350, based on prior accumulation behavior. The cycle model projects this low near November 2026.

The average recovery time across all nine 40 to 50 percent corrections since 2014 has been roughly 9 to 14 months, and every single one ended with BTC reaching a new all-time high.

Bitcoin has only completed three full halving cycles. Each happened under a different macroeconomic and regulatory environment. The cycle model is a pattern that relies on limited data.



Data From the The On-Chain Picture

Glassnode’s on-chain analysis for March 2026 presents a nuanced view. According to their reporting, Bitcoin is currently trading in a defensive range, with the $60,000 to $72,000 zone acting as support and the $82,000 to $97,000 range creating overhead supply resistance. Spot BTC volumes remain weak, with the 30-day average still depressed following Bitcoin’s sudden crash.

One notable signal comes from exchange flows. Bitcoin has recorded net outflows from centralized exchanges in March 2026. Bitfinex noted that over 47,000 BTC exited centralized exchanges in what was described as a major outflow event. Analysts interpret sustained outflows as a transition into self-custody rather than a near-term sale. This behavior has a precedent for price recoveries, though timing is never guaranteed.

A separate metric adds caution. According to on-chain data cited by AInvest, about 57% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply is in profit. That level is associated with early bear market conditions, and it limits the pool of holders who can sell at a gain. This state weakens buying pressure from the broader market.

The Institutional Adoption Landscape

The argument against a deep cycle bottom centers on the structural shift in who is holding Bitcoin. U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs had assets totaling $95.93 billion as of March 24, 2026. Despite a volatile month, headlined by a FOMC-driven flow reversal, total March ETF inflows remained positive at $1.3 billion. A two-week buying streak through the month resulted to about $1.47 billion in new allocations.

94% of ETF Bitcoin holdings remained intact even during the period of peak fear this year. Nima Beni of Bitlease indicates that institutional holders are not exiting positions under pressure. This behavior is in sharp contrasts with retail-driven cycles of 2017 and 2021, where panic selling was rapid.

Bernstein reaffirmed its $150,000 year-end price target on March 25, 2026, describing the current 43% drawdown as a healthy correction within a long-term bull thesis. Bitcoin dominates at 58.4%, signaling consolidation within the most established asset in the space.

Where Bitcoin Goes From Here In 2026

The key frameworks are in direct conflict, and the on-chain signals sitting between them are mixed. So, under what conditions do each scenario seem likely?

The bear case for Bitcoin in 2026 projects a drop to $60,000 or lower, driven by cycle model history and macro pressure. It gains credibility if Bitcoin falls below the predicted $60,000 to $72,000 support zone, ETF inflows turn negative, or the Fed tightens policy.

Fidelity’s Jurrien Timmer sees 2026 as a possible “year off,” though most analysts consider the cycle model’s $28,000 to $35,000 floor as institutional ownership steadily rises.

The base scenario projects Bitcoin reaching $143,000 by December 2026, depending on stable macro conditions, steady ETF inflows, and moderate regulatory progress. The $70,000 level is critical: holding above it sustains the bull case, while breaking below it shifts momentum toward the bear scenario.

Supporting signals include 47,000 BTC in March exchange outflows, a defensive market stance from VanEck, and Bernstein’s $150,000 target.

The bull scenario places Bitcoin at $189,000 in 2026, but requires conditions not yet in place: a benevolent Fed, no major geopolitical shocks, and broader institutional adoption across pension funds and endowments. This is a condition where everything goes right.

The clearest catalysts would be passage of the CLARITY Act before the second half of 2026, and sustained daily ETF inflows above $200 million over two consecutive weeks.

What all three scenarios share is uncertainty. Bitcoin forecasts for 2026 range from $65,000 to $250,000 among credible analysts, a spread that reflects how differently serious professionals interpret the same data. That gap is not a flaw in the analysis. It is an accurate picture of where the market stands.

The metrics worth monitoring in the weeks ahead are clear: ETF net flows, the $70,000 support level, the Fear and Greed Index reading sustained above 50, and any legislative movement on the CLARITY Act. These four signals, taken together, will do more to clarify 2026’s direction than any price forecast from any single institution.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.