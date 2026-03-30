Star Bulk Highlights Operating Leverage As Dry Bulk Fundamentals Strengthen

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Company positioning and scale

Market dynamics: supply side

Mr. Constantinos Simantiras, Deputy CIO and Head of Market Research, noted that fleet growth is expected to increase modestly to approximately 3.5% over the next two years. However, this is expected to be partially offset by structural inefficiencies, including increased drydock activity as a large portion of the global fleet ages beyond 15 years. This trend is expected to reduce effective fleet growth by at least 0.5% annually.

At the same time, the order book remains relatively low at approximately 12.5% of the fleet, while shipyard capacity is constrained through at least the second half of 2029, as yards prioritize more complex vessel types such as LNG carriers and container ships. Environmental regulations and efficiency requirements are also expected to further incentivize slower steaming and fleet renewal, supporting tighter effective supply.

Geopolitics and rate support dynamics

Geopolitical developments have driven bunker fuel prices significantly higher. Management highlighted that higher fuel are often supportive of freight markets and incentivize slower vessel speeds across the global fleet, reducing available capacity. As a result, higher bunker costs can act as a natural support mechanism for charter rates.

Demand outlook and trade flows

On the demand side, management described a generally supportive environment, albeit with near-term uncertainty. In 2025, dry bulk trade volumes increased by approximately 5% year-over-year, supported by strong export growth, particularly in bauxite shipments from West Africa and stable iron ore demand.

China's import profile remained stable, with a first-half decline offset by a second-half recovery driven by easing geopolitical tensions and stockpiling. However, elevated inventory levels may present potential downside risks. Outside China, imports grew by approximately 3.2% in 2025, supported by lower commodity prices, a weaker U.S. dollar, and resilient demand across Southeast Asia, India, the Middle East, and Africa.

Strategic acquisitions and fleet expansion

Regarding the proposed conditional acquisition of vessels linked to the Diana Shipping–Genco transaction, management expressed confidence in the strategic rationale while acknowledging that execution remains dependent on the completion of the underlying transaction. If completed, the transaction would further enhance Star Bulk's scale, earnings capacity, and market positioning.

Disclosure: Capital Link works with Star Bulk Carriers. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. We would like to highlight that this is not an article with Capital Link's editorial. It reflects only comments made by management during the company presentation

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