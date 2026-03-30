Market Bounces From Low Band Of Support Zone - Deal Narrative Takes Hold — Risk Mispriced

Risk Mispriced

Note the following:

Japan

Japan is important because funds have borrowed hundreds of billions of dollars in yen and invested in the U.S., lately in the AI trade. The yen briefly touched 160 per dollar, but then bounced after there was no opposition to rate hikes in the Bank of Japan's summary of opinions.

Magnificent Seven Money Flows

Most portfolios are now heavily concentrated in the Mag 7 stocks. For this reason, it is important to pay attention to early money flows in the Mag 7 stocks on a daily basis.

In the early trade, money flows are positive in S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) .

Momo Crowd And Smart Money In Stocks

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is seeing buying.

What To Do Now

Give precedence to the return of capital over the return on capital. Consider continuing to hold good, very long term, existing positions and add tactical positions based on signals.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.