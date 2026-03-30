W. P. Carey's Dividend Buffer Looks Solid — The Refinancing Spread Is The Variable Worth Watching

The Stability Case

The dividend buffer — the spread between 2026 AFFO guidance and the annualized dividend — is approximately 28%, with management guiding to $5.13 to $5.23 per share against a $3.72 annual payout following a March 2026 distribution increase. That ratio provides capacity to absorb moderate earnings pressure without threatening the distribution.

Operationally, WPC closed record investment volume of $2.1 billion in 2025. Portfolio occupancy stands at 98% and the weighted average lease term is approximately 12 years. Contractual same-store rent growth of 2.4% in 2025 — with management guiding for modestly higher internal growth in 2026 — adds a structural income floor independent of new acquisitions.

Where Caution Is Warranted

The structural tension at WPC is not in the current buffer — it sits in how refinancing spreads translate into incremental interest cost.

Net debt to adjusted EBITDA stands at 5.9x excluding unsettled forward equity, with management targeting a mid-to-high 5x range. At that leverage level, the company is not distressed — but a sustained move above 6x would likely attract rating agency scrutiny and could compress the buffer through higher interest expense rather than through any deterioration in rental income.

What Would Shift The Narrative

What I’d Watch

The first is the pricing on the October 2026 dollar bond refinancing relative to the existing 4.65% coupon. A result materially above that level would signal incremental interest cost pressure and warrant re-evaluation of the forward AFFO trajectory into 2027.

The second is the net debt to adjusted EBITDA reading at Q2 2026 earnings. If leverage remains above 5.9x — excluding unsettled forward equity — following the April maturity repayment, it would suggest the balance sheet is absorbing more pressure than the mid-cycle target implies. A reading approaching 6.0x would represent a monitoring signal against the buffer.

W. P. Carey holds a BBB+ rating, a 28% dividend buffer on 2026 AFFO guidance, and a 98% occupied portfolio with 12-year average lease duration — structural conditions that support the current payout. The February prefunding of the April Eurobond removed the larger near-term refinancing variable. The clock is not on the maturity itself — it is on the refinancing spread that will determine how much of the buffer remains after it.

SourceLine: AFFO and dividend figures based on company filings and management guidance. Credit ratings reflect most recent S&P and Moody’s publications. All figures in USD unless otherwise noted. This is not investment advice.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.