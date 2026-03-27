When Is The Iran War Likely To End? Experts Weigh In

The U.S.–Iran war, which began on February 28, 2026, entered its 27th day, with significant global economic fallout. Oil prices have surged above $100 per barrel, while gold suffered its worst weekly decline since 1983, despite its traditional safe-haven role. As midterm elections approach, the political incentive to resolve the conflict has never been higher.

Against this backdrop, one question dominates: when is the war likely to end?

We asked our network of experts for a potential timeline. This is what they said.

Financial influencer Gav Blaxberg, who is the CEO of WOLF Financial, and Co-Founder of Rallies.ai – shares his view:

Former WSJ Journalist and Forbes Contributor, Kenneth Rapoza, specializes in analyzing geopolitical risk. His take:

"The initial projection for this conflict mirrored a “Venezuela II” model: a swift U.S. intervention with a defined objective and a rapid exit. However, given Iran's scale and the strategic goal of regime change, this was never going to be as brief as a targeted operation in Caracas.

But, the market established a clear one-month timeline, anticipating a conclusion by March 31. This outlook factored in high initial volatility in oil and commodities, followed by normalization. This sentiment was supported by recent White House communications suggesting the transition was “ahead of schedule” and likely to conclude within four to six weeks.

Should the conflict extend beyond this one-month “base case,” a broad market repricing is inevitable. This shift would likely impact interest rates and trigger a global re-evaluation of the Trump administration's geopolitical standing, its long-term legacy, and the viability of the “America First” trade agenda."

Glen Carey, the Founder and Editor‑in‑Chief of European Capital Insights, a digital publication providing analytical coverage of Europe, notes:

Luis Flavio Nunes, a market analyst focusing on the incentives that truly drive market behavior, observes:

"Almost a month into the US-Israel-Iran war, the end date is less a military question than a political one. Iran’s conventional forces are decimated, but its true leverage (the Strait of Hormuz and oil shock capacity) still remains.

Distinguished macro analyst Nigam Arora, who is the founder of global investment research firm – The Arora Report, comments:

"Despite President Donald Trump declaring the war "won," the reality on the ground is far less clear. Iran has rejected ceasefire proposals and called talks with the U.S. "illogical," while both sides are holding firm on maximalist demands. The U.S. is pushing for sweeping concessions—including zero nuclear enrichment and dismantling of facilities—while Iran is demanding reparations, no sanctions, and greater regional control.

This wide gap suggests a comprehensive deal is unlikely in the near term. Instead, the most probable outcome is a minimalist ceasefire designed to pause hostilities and allow further negotiations. Markets are currently betting on this outcome, largely ignoring the risk of prolonged conflict.

If this base case plays out, a ceasefire could emerge in the near term (weeks). However, a full resolution—given deep structural disagreements – could take months or longer, with a continued risk of escalation if talks fail."

What do you think? When is the war likely to end? Share your views at [email protected] . Selected responses will be featured in a follow-up article.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article reflects insights and analysis from multiple contributors. It is an editorial compilation and does not necessarily represent the views of Benzinga.





