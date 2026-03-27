How To Trade SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, TSLA Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

Today's economic calendar closes out the week with very light data, allowing markets to shift focus toward positioning and broader sentiment after a volatile stretch. The primary release brings the Final University of Michigan Sentiment data, including Current Conditions, Expectations, and both short term and long term inflation expectations, which can influence consumer outlook and inflation expectations.

Now we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is currently trading around 643.00 as markets close out the week with lighter data but elevated volatility after recent macro driven moves. If buyers defend this level early, a push toward 647.50 may develop, followed by 652.00 if momentum builds into the late morning. Sustained strength above 656.00 would suggest a broader relief bounce into the weekend.

If SPY loses 643.00 with conviction, sellers may press into 639.25. A breakdown there could expose 635.50, and continued weakness may bring the 631.75 region into focus. Watch for thin liquidity conditions into Friday afternoon.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ is currently trading around 571.00 and remains under pressure as growth continues to unwind. If buyers defend this pivot, a move toward 575.50 may develop, followed by 580.25 if tech stabilizes. A sustained move above 585.00 would signal improving upside momentum.

If 571.00 fails to hold, sellers may drive price toward 566.75. A deeper breakdown could expose 562.50, and continued weakness may bring the 558.25 region into play. Expect sharp rotations with lighter participation.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

AAPL is currently trading around 252.50 and attempting to hold up better than peers. If buyers defend this level, price may rotate toward 256.25, followed by 259.75 if broader sentiment improves. Sustained strength above 263.50 would indicate renewed institutional interest.

If 252.50 breaks lower, sellers may test 249.75 quickly. Continued downside pressure could extend into 246.50, and deeper weakness may bring the 243.25 region into focus.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

MSFT is currently trading around 364.00 and remains one of the weaker mega caps following recent selling pressure. If buyers reclaim 368.75, price may push toward 373.50, followed by 378.00 if momentum builds. A sustained move above 382.50 would signal improving structure.

If 364.00 fails to hold, sellers may press into 359.75. A deeper pullback could test 355.50, and continued weakness may bring the 351.25 region into play.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVDA is currently trading around 171.00 and remains a key driver of broader tech sentiment. If buyers defend this pivot, a move toward 175.75 may develop, followed by 180.25 if semiconductor strength returns. Sustained trade above 184.50 would indicate renewed upside momentum.

If 171.00 breaks lower, sellers may test 167.25 quickly. Continued downside could extend into 163.75, and deeper weakness may bring the 160.00 region into focus.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

GOOGL is currently trading around 278.00 and sitting well below the 300 level after recent weakness. If buyers defend this zone, price may rotate toward 282.25, followed by 286.50 if communication services stabilize. A sustained move above 290.75 would signal improving upside participation.

If 278.00 fails to hold, sellers may guide price toward 273.75. A breakdown there could expose 269.50, and continued weakness may bring the 265.25 region into play.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

META is currently trading around 543.25 and has seen significant downside pressure relative to prior highs. If buyers defend this level, a push toward 549.75 may develop, followed by 556.25 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 562.50 would indicate a stronger recovery attempt.

If 543.25 breaks lower, sellers may guide price toward 537.50. A deeper pullback could test 531.75, and continued weakness may bring the 526.00 region into focus.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

TSLA is currently trading around 371.00 and remains highly volatile as broader risk sentiment weakens. If buyers defend this pivot, a move toward 377.50 may develop, followed by 383.25 if speculative momentum builds. Sustained strength above 389.50 would indicate stronger upside participation.

If 371.00 fails to hold, sellers may test 365.75 quickly. Continued downside pressure could extend into 360.50, and deeper weakness may bring the 355.25 region into play.

Final Word: Good luck, trade safely, happy Friday, and have a great weekend!

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.