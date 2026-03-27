China's Latest Anti-Corruption Crackdown Dampens ZJLD's Spirits

The company's revenue plunged nearly 50% last year, as it became cash flow negative and slipped into the red in the second half of the year

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Key Takeaways:

ZJLD's revenue fell 60% in the second half of last year, as sales of its core Zhen Jiu spirits brand tumbled 72% year-on-year in the six-month period

The company and its peers are being hit by an anti-corruption crackdown on lavish government banquets where their traditional baijiu spirits are often served

Is the party over for makers of traditional baijiu spirits?

ZJLD started to bleed cash as its situation deteriorated, becoming cashflow negative for the year. That bled through to the company's bottom line, as ZJLD fell into the red in the second half of 2025.

The culprit behind the rapid decline was China's ongoing anti-corruption campaign, which included "certain anti-graft policies (launched) in the second quarter of 2025," according to ZJLD's report. While it didn't get more specific, the latest campaign most likely refers to policies designed to clamp down on big banquets by state-owned enterprises and government bodies where expensive baijiu is often consumed in big volumes.

As the campaign took hold, ZJLD's core product, Zhen Jiu, was hit especially hard, which we'll describe in more detail shortly. Despite the many challenges it faces, the company is taking steps to try and find new customers in China's younger generation that typically eschews traditional liquors. It's also adjusting to the new reality by taking steps to sell down its growing inventory.

The result of all that is that ZJLD managed to maintain its gross margin last year, which looks positive when you consider all the challenges it faces.

Investors initially responded to ZJLD's woes by selling down its shares, which dropped 2.7% on Thursday after the report's release. But they were on track to gain all of that back and perhaps more, up by more than 4% in the Friday morning session in Hong Kong.

ZJLD is the creation of Wu Xiangdong, 57, who has more than 20 years in the traditional spirits sector and whose credentials include his status as a former deputy to the National People's Congress, China's legislature. He set up his company in 2003, and ZJLD's portfolio now includes four baijiu brands, led by national names Zhen Jiu and Li Du, alongside two regional brands from Central China's Hunan province.

Sinking Zhen Jiu

Among its four brands, ZJLD's core Zhen Jiu was the biggest victim of the latest anti-corruption campaign. Zhen Jiu accounted for 63% of the company's revenue as recently as 2024. But its sales plunged 72% in the second half of last year to just 420 million yuan, falling to just 36% of ZJLD's revenue in the six-month period. Sales of the company's other brands also fell last year, though none as sharply as Zhen Jiu.

As sales fell, the company's inventory began to accumulate, rising 23% to 9.19 billion yuan at the end of last year from 7.5 billion yuan at the end of 2024. It also began bleeding cash, reporting a net outflow of 886 million yuan last year compared with a 781 million yuan inflow in 2024. And most alarmingly, it slipped into the red with a 37 million yuan loss in the second half of last year, reversing a 752 million yuan profit in the first half.

As we've previously noted, the one bright spot in the report was the company's ability to maintain its gross margin last year at 58.5%, roughly unchanged from 58.6% in 2024. That seems to show it's not just blindly producing more baijiu that nobody wants, and instead is cutting its output in response to tanking sales and trying to sell down its inventory.

At the same time, the company appears to realize that the old market fueled by demand from official banquets could be a thing of the past. In response, it has taken some initial steps to try and cultivate a broader group of customers, such as people throwing wedding banquets and birthday parties. A critical part of that shift involves attracting younger consumers, many of whom often see baijiu as old-fashioned and something for the older generation.

The company said that founder and Chairman Wu Xiangdong has started peddling its products on the internet through his own personal video channel. Though at 57, we doubt he probably has much appeal to younger consumers.

All that said, at least ZJLD's management realizes things need to change and is taking steps to find a new formula for success. The company also has a strong supporter in private equity giant KKR, which bought 16.2% of the company for $800 million in 2021 and 2022 before the IPO, and continues to hold a 13.8% stake, according to its most recent filings with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

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Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.