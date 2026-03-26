Credit Stress Is Building A $6.8 Billion Industry: 5 Stocks On Both Sides Of The Trade

Key Takeaways

Where Consumer Stress Turns Into Corporate Revenue

Consumer credit stress at this level has a second-order effect: it drives millions of borrowers into actively trying to improve their scores. IBISWorld estimates that the consumer credit services industry now generates $6.8 billion annually, a figure that keeps growing alongside delinquency rates. The demand is structural, not cyclical, and it feeds directly into the revenue lines of the companies covered here.

The publicly traded exposure runs through two channels. Credit bureaus profit on both sides by selling data to lenders and selling monitoring products directly to the borrowers working on their scores. Fintech lenders absorb those borrowers downstream once they qualify for new financial products. Both channels are showing accelerating revenue.

The Bureaus: Data Sellers On One Side, Product Sellers On The Other

All three bureaus trade in a tight P/E band between 32 and 35, which tells you the market sees them as a category rather than individual stories. The differentiation will come from which one converts credit optimization demand into consumer services revenue the fastest.

Fintech Lenders: The Other Side Of The Trade

Two Structural Shifts Worth Watching

Credit optimization is moving past the old dispute-and-wait model, and two changes are accelerating the shift.

The Trade Going Forward

80.1% of new mortgage debt flows to super-prime borrowers, those with credit scores above 720. Only 4.2% reaches subprime borrowers. The national average sits in the 713 to 715 range, which means a massive segment of the borrowing population is close enough to prime that targeted credit improvement could actually move the needle on their financial options.

For the bureau stocks (EXPGY, TRU, EFX), the signal to track is B2C consumer services revenue growing faster than the core data business. For LC and SOFI, watch whether the profile of new borrowers entering the pipeline is shifting upward, because that tells you credit optimization is actually converting into lending demand rather than just generating app downloads.

Regulatory scrutiny of credit optimization practices is the obvious risk. So is the possibility that consumer credit conditions improve and the addressable market shrinks. But the next two quarters will answer a simpler question: whether the companies positioned on both sides of this trade can turn consumer distress into durable, repeating revenue, or whether the current growth rates are a one-cycle anomaly that fades with the next rate cut.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.