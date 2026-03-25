How To Trade SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, TSLA Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

Today's economic calendar remains relatively light, giving markets a brief pause following last week's volatility and ahead of upcoming catalysts. The morning begins with Import and Export Price Index data alongside the Q4 Current Account Balance, offering insight into inflation pressures and global trade dynamics. While not typically market moving on their own, these releases can still influence expectations around inflation trends and currency flows.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is currently trading around 658.75 as markets continue to stabilize after last week's volatility and transition into a lighter data environment. If buyers defend this level early, a move toward 662.75 may develop, followed by 666.50 if momentum builds into the late morning. Sustained strength above 670.25 would suggest a broader relief move as positioning improves.

If SPY loses 658.75 with conviction, sellers may press into 655.25. A breakdown there could expose 651.75, and continued weakness may bring the 648.00 region into focus. Watch yields closely as they remain a key driver.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ is currently trading around 590.00 and attempting to hold just below the key 600 level. If buyers defend this pivot, a push toward 594.25 may develop, followed by 598.00 if tech sentiment stabilizes. A sustained move above 601.50 would indicate improving upside momentum in growth names.

If 590.00 fails to hold, sellers may drive price toward 586.25. A deeper breakdown could expose 582.50, and continued weakness may bring the 578.75 region into play. Semiconductor strength will likely dictate direction.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

AAPL is currently trading around 253.75 and working to hold recent support. If buyers defend this level, price may rotate toward 257.00, followed by 260.25 if broader tech firms. Sustained strength above 263.50 would indicate renewed institutional demand.

If 253.75 breaks lower, sellers may test 250.75 quickly. Continued downside pressure could extend into 247.75, and deeper weakness may bring the 244.50 region into focus.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

MSFT is currently trading around 377.00 and remains under pressure relative to other mega caps. If buyers reclaim 381.25, price may push toward 385.50, followed by 389.75 if momentum builds. A sustained move above 393.25 would signal improving structure.

If 377.00 fails to hold, sellers may press into 373.50. A deeper pullback could test 370.00, and continued weakness may bring the 366.50 region into play.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVDA is currently trading around 178.00 and continues to act as a key driver for semiconductor sentiment. If buyers defend this pivot, a move toward 182.25 may develop, followed by 186.50 if chip momentum improves. Sustained trade above 190.25 would indicate renewed strength in the AI space.

If 178.00 breaks lower, sellers may test 174.75 quickly. Continued downside could extend into 171.25, and deeper weakness may bring the 167.75 region into focus.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

GOOGL is currently trading around 294.00 and sitting below the key 300 level. If buyers reclaim 297.50, price may rotate toward 301.00, followed by 304.50 if communication services strengthen. A sustained move above 308.00 would signal improving upside participation.

If 294.00 fails to hold, sellers may guide price toward 290.50. A breakdown there could expose 287.00, and continued weakness may bring the 283.50 region into play.



Meta Platforms Inc (META)

META is currently trading around 599.25 and testing the psychological 600 level. If buyers reclaim 603.50, a push toward 608.25 may develop, followed by 613.00 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 618.00 would indicate improving sentiment.

If 599.25 breaks lower, sellers may guide price toward 594.75. A deeper pullback could test 590.50, and continued weakness may bring the 586.25 region into focus.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

TSLA is currently trading around 390.00 and attempting to hold a key pivot. If buyers defend this level, a move toward 396.25 may develop, followed by 401.75 if speculative momentum builds. Sustained strength above 407.50 would indicate stronger upside participation.

If 390.00 fails to hold, sellers may test 385.50 quickly. Continued downside pressure could extend into 381.00, and deeper weakness may bring the 376.50 region into play.

Final Word: Trade with discipline and manage risk carefully.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.