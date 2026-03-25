Beijing And Washington Squeeze Fading Market For Chinese IPOs In US

Key Takeaways:

China is aggressively pressing companies to unwind opaque offshore variable interest entity structures to stem capital flight and enforce domestic taxation

U.S. lawmakers are targeting boutique investment banks over their underwriting practices in a bid to rein in pump-and-dump schemes by Chinese firms

image credit: Bamboo Works

A pair of separate regulatory moves from opposite sides of the Pacific — one driven by Beijing's financial watchdog and the other by U.S. lawmakers — are converging to further pressure the already fading market for U.S. IPOs by Chinese companies.

We believe these coordinated pressures are effectively hammering the latest nail into the coffin for a once-lucrative pipeline, fundamentally reshaping how these enterprises access foreign capital.

That freewheeling era is ending. Starting April 1, China will require the proceeds of any offshore IPO or subsequent follow-on offering — including founder share sales — to be repatriated to China. We believe this represents a clear initiative to prevent capital flight and curb domestic tax avoidance. The days of the VIE structure are numbered, and we expect it will eventually be prohibited entirely.

U.S. House committee targets boutique banks over pump-and-dump IPOs

There're some cases, such as one involving a company called Pomdoctor, where shares were sold for $4 and briefly rose to $5, only to crash in a single day two months later to just 50 cents.

China Inc by Bamboo Works discusses the latest developments on Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong and the United States to drive informed decision-making for investors and others interested in this dynamic group of companies.

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