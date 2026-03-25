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屏幕截图_25-3-2026_112745_thebambooworks.com
March 25, 2026 8:02 AM 5 min read

GDS Ends Years Of Losses On AI Demand And One-Time Gain

The data center operator recorded faster bookings and greater utilization on surging demand for AI computing, though asset impairments and heavy debt are clouding its profit picture

image credit: Bamboo Works

Key Takeaways:

  • GDS swung to a net profit of 960 million yuan last year, reversing years of losses, as its revenue rose 10.8% to 11.43 billion yuan
  • The data center operator recorded a 2.36 billion yuan one-time gain during the year from deconsolidation of a subsidiary

Paper profits

But a deeper dive into the report reveals a less rosy picture, at least in terms of the newfound profits. The company's core operations remained in the red, with an operating loss of about 55.8 million yuan. At the same time, GDS booked a hefty 1.56 billion yuan loss on asset impairments, signaling underperformance of some assets.

The path to profitability was paved largely by non-recurring items, including 716 million yuan from its share of results of associates and joint ventures, and a massive 2.36 billion yuan one-time gain on deconsolidation of a subsidiary. That gain stemmed primarily from bringing external investors into its global data center operation, DayOne, through a partial stake sale.

Amassing computing resources

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Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.

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