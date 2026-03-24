AI Agent Crypto Crash: Can Blockchain AI Recover As Big Tech Dominates The Narrative?

Can investors make any money off the AI Agent projects on-chain?

Still, "The AI agent narrative is one of the hottest in crypto right now and capital is chasing it hard, with both the excitement and the recklessness that implies," said MinChi Park, CO-founder and COO of CoinFello.

"Three names that keep coming up in conversations I’m having include the Virtuals Protocol, which is arguably the project that first kicked off the AI agent token meta," she said. "Virtuals built a vibrant ecosystem of autonomous AI agents with applications in gaming and social media, and I think this versatility is why so many people are chasing it."

Anyone can use Virtuals Protocol to build an AI agent and benefit from the economic activity it generates.

She also mentioned Kite, an AI payments blockchain, which is building a key part of the infrastructure for blockchain agents. The token is up more than 50% in the last 12 months, going from $0.10 in March 2025 to $0.22 as of March 21, 2026.

"The x402 payment stack is starting to take shape. The pace at which projects and infrastructure are launching is exponential," Galaxy research analyst Lucas Tcheyan wrote in a note in January.

"What makes this safe, and this is where the infrastructure conversation gets important, is the permission layer," Park said. "With smart account standards like ERC-4337 and ERC-7710, you can give an AI agent a very specific spending allowance, like a corporate card with strict limits."

Agentic DeFi and Automated Crypto Trades

DeFi automation is the clearest "real" use case today because digital, tradable assets like Ethereum are already on-chain; execution of trades can be permissionless; and outcomes of the trades are easily observable by the account holder.

"This is very real, and it’s happening now. We are one of the teams building it," Park said.

On the payments side, Galaxy researchers believe adoption will continue to be uneven. "Certain use cases, particularly payments between agents and digital services, are likely to move quickly, while consumer-facing commerce will change little," report authors wrote in January. "In many cases, blockchains will operate behind the scenes, embedded within agent workflows rather than presented directly to end users."

Big Tech vs the Blockchain

For a huge segment of the market, such as anyone who has been debanked, anyone transacting across borders, anyone who simply doesn’t want Google knowing their financial behavior, that is a deal breaker.

"Web3 AI agents offer something fundamentally different," said Park. "The agent executes on public, verifiable infrastructure that no single company controls."

As for why blockchain AI projects have done so poorly in the market lately, It’s partly a resources problem, partly a culture problem, but the deepest issue is trust, said Park.

The writer of this article invests in Ethereum. Artwork created by the author using Canva.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.