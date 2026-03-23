I've been doing a lot of reading, listening, and watching over the past three weeks. And I can confidently say that no one knows where things are headed in the next couple of weeks and months.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was asked last week how higher energy prices from the conflict in Iran would affect the economy.

"The thing I really want to emphasize is that nobody knows," Powell said. "The economic effect could be bigger. They could be smaller. They could be much smaller or much bigger. We just don't know."

With the stock market, it's usually the case that people don't know how prices will behave in the near term. But I think this is especially the case right now.

For starters, many market participants didn't see the attack on Iran coming. According to BofA's Global Fund Manager Survey, just 14% of market pros cited geopolitical conflict as their top "tail risk" in February. In March, that jumped to 37%.

The bigger problem is that we remain in the throes of this risk event — the Iran war — which has an unclear timeline. It's an event that directly affects the supply and price of oil, which in turn affects almost every corner of the global economy. The longer this goes, the more painful it becomes and the harder it is to unwind.

This unclear timeline makes it impossible for anyone to estimate costs in their financial models. A swift resolution to the conflict could mean costs are lower than expected. A protracted conflict could mean costs are higher than expected. Like Powell said, "They could be much smaller or much bigger. We just don't know."

That gets you a stock market chart that looks like this:

The stock market has experienced many rollercoaster moments 🎢

Erratic market behavior in response to a flurry of conflicting headlines is not new. You don't have to go too far into history to find past episodes where risk events seemingly came out of nowhere, causing markets to swing violently in response to a rotation of positive and negative developments.

The slide below is from a presentation I gave to Columbia Journalism School students in 2022. It lists stock market news story headlines during the seven trading days following news of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in November 2021.

We saw similar whipsaw behavior in March 2023 after Silicon Valley Bank failed, and everyone was scrambling to understand what it would mean. Here's a roundup of headlines from that episode:

"The first draft of history is typically emotional, rarely accurate, and often conflicted," Barry Ritholtz said at the time.

Zooming out

Based on the little I know about President Trump and the Iranian government, a swift resolution to the conflict appears unlikely in the near term.

From a markets perspective, I think we'll know the worst is behind us only far in hindsight.

This doesn't mean prices necessarily go much lower from here. It's certainly possible that the stock market has bottomed in anticipation of some de-escalation in the future. It is typically the behavior of the stock market to bottom before everything else.

But I don't know.

However, I am convinced we will continue to get more headlines that quickly send prices changing directions.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.