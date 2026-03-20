Oil At $97, Gold Down 6% - When Nothing Is Safe, Here's What You Can Actually Do

The Fed holds firm, Micron crushes earnings and still gets punished, and the Iran war just hit Qatar’s gas supply.

Happy Friday. Here’s an observation about this week: oil spiked toward $100, gold crashed 6%, and a company that beat earnings estimates by 40% got sold off. If that doesn’t capture the mood, nothing does.

S&P 500 closed at 6,606 (-0.3%), Nasdaq 22,090 (-0.3%), Dow 46,021 (-204 pts). WTI crude near $97, Brent $106. Gold cratered to $4,570. Bitcoin slipped to $69,700. VIX touched 26.8 before settling at 24.9.

The Rundown

EARNINGS › Micron (MU) reported a quarter that would’ve been a celebration in any other tape. EPS of $12.20 crushed the $8.66 estimate. Revenue of $23.86 billion beat by $4 billion. The company guided even higher for Q3. Stock dropped 5.6%. Meanwhile, Accenture (ACN) missed EPS by 24% and rallied 4.1%. In this market, positioning matters more than the print. Guidance and forward visibility are the only things getting rewarded.

GOLD › Here’s the one that made me do a double take. Gold, the classic war hedge, fell 6% to $4,570. Silver dropped 12.5%. With a shooting war in the Middle East and oil ripping, you’d expect precious metals to catch a bid. Instead, the dollar surged back above 100 on the DXY, triggering margin calls and forced liquidation across commodities. This is a dollar-strength story, not a “gold is broken” story, but it’s still jarring.

The Play

The stagflation tape is here. Now what?

The setup is ugly and getting uglier. Oil near $100 with no resolution in sight. A Fed that just told you it’s in no rush to cut. PPI already hot before energy costs fed through. And a labor market (jobless claims at 205K, Philly Fed manufacturing at 18.1) that’s still too tight for the Fed to blink.

This is the 1970s comparison everyone’s been dreading, and the market is starting to price it.

What’s actually working. Energy. That’s basically it. The Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) broke out of a two-decade base earlier this year and hasn’t looked back. It’s the only S&P 500 sector that’s held up in March. Liberty Energy (LBRT) is up over 70% in 2026. But energy isn’t large enough to carry the whole index, which is why the S&P keeps bleeding even as oil stocks rip.

What’s getting crushed. Growth, tech, anything with a long-duration cash flow profile. Micron reported one of the best semiconductor quarters in recent memory and still lost 5.6%. That tells you this tape doesn’t care about backwards-looking beats. It cares about where rates are going and whether margins survive $100 oil.

The options flow confirms it. Institutions were buying short-dated downside puts in size today. QQQ $630 puts saw roughly $148 million in premium. Tesla $440 puts drew $118 million. That’s not dip-buying. That’s hedging.

Thanks for reading! Catch you in the next one! For more updates throughout the week, follow @WOLF_Financial on X.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.