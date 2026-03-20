Americold's 36% Dividend Buffer Is Shrinking — Here's The Math

The buffer looks wide. The direction doesn’t.

Management guided to 2026 AFFO of $1.20 to $1.30 per share. At the midpoint of $1.25, the buffer compresses to approximately 26%. At the low end of $1.20, it falls to roughly 23%. That is a meaningful reduction in dividend headroom in a single year, even though the payout remains covered under current guidance.

Why The Buffer Is Tightening

The issue is not a one-time accounting adjustment. It is pressure on the operating backdrop.

On the fourth-quarter call, management said 2026 assumptions include revenue per pallet declining by 100 to 200 basis points and economic occupancy running flat to down as much as 300 basis points. That combination matters because even modest pricing and utilization pressure could translate quickly into lower AFFO.

Americold has already started to respond. The company exited or idled 10 sites in 2025 and has additional candidate sites under review in 2026. Cost-reduction actions representing approximately $30 million of annualized savings were largely completed. Those moves may help over time, but they do not change the basic point: 2026 guidance already reflects a softer earnings base against the current dividend.

Balance Sheet Pressure Matters Too

The dividend math would be easier to absorb if leverage were lower.

As of December 31, 2025, net debt to pro forma Core EBITDA stood at approximately 6.8x. Management has said it is targeting leverage of six times or below. That creates a second layer of pressure: the company is simultaneously balancing dividend coverage, leverage reduction, and a softer operating environment.

Deleveraging under these conditions likely depends on either operating improvement or transaction activity not currently embedded in guidance — management noted that 2026 guidance does not assume unannounced transactions. That makes balance-sheet progress a variable worth watching closely.

The dividend remains covered under current guidance. But the apparent comfort in the 2025 coverage ratio overstates the forward cushion. The buffer is still there. It is just thinner than the trailing number suggests.

What I’d Watch

The first is occupancy and revenue per pallet direction. If contract renewals stabilize faster than guidance implies and occupancy holds up better than the 300 basis point assumption, the current guidance range could prove conservative. That would support a less pressured dividend profile.

The second is leverage trajectory. Progress toward the sub-6x objective — through operating improvement, asset sales, or joint-venture activity — would reduce the structural pressure over time. If leverage remains near 6.8x while AFFO trends toward the lower end of guidance, the dividend cushion looks less forgiving.

Where This Lands

Americold operates in a specialized segment with real long-term demand support. Cold storage capacity is not easy to build, and the customer base is relatively stable. But 2026 is a transition year: AFFO is moving lower, leverage remains elevated, and the dividend buffer is compressing from roughly 36% toward the mid-20s.

The dividend remains covered. The cushion is narrowing.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.