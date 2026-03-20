Niu Technologies Sell-off Signals Opportunity Amid Strong Growth Outlook

China's fourth largest e-scooter maker forecast revenue growth of 40% to 60% this year, as its move into electric motorcycles and expanded store network gain traction

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Key Takeaways:

Niu Technology reported its revenue fell 17.4% in the fourth quarter, as it fell into the red with the implementation of tougher standards for e-bikes in China

The company forecast a return to strong growth this year, following an overhaul including a shift towards higher-end models and a big expansion of its retail network

But Li was quick to note that implementation of the new rules led to a buying bulge in the third quarter ahead of the changes. He said a better indicator was the entire second half of the year, when the company's China deliveries rose 38% year-on-year. What's more, the company gave a very rosy outlook for 2026, including 30% to 50% year-on-year revenue growth for the first quarter, and even stronger 40% to 60% growth for the full year.

"We see 2026 as a year defined by strategic acceleration across our entire diversified portfolio," said Li. "Our groundwork in 2025 has set the stage for significant scale in both our domestic and international operations."

The "groundwork" Li referred to covers a number of steps, including the company's recent move to add electric motorcycles as it tries to diversify beyond its older focus on e-bikes, which travel at slower speeds. The company rolled out its FX Windstorm line of electric motorcycles last year, with speeds of up to 80 kph, and the product quickly gained traction to account for 23% of the company's annual sales.

In addition, Niu is shifting its marketing to focus more on younger buyers, particularly from Gen Z, away from the older demographics that are more typical buyers of e-bikes in China. It has also boosted its network of franchised stores in China, which finished the year at 4,540, up 22% from the 3,753 at the end of 2024.

Crowded market

Despite their big growth potential, none of the stocks trades at very high price-to-sales (P/S) multiples, reflecting the stiff competition at home and inability of any of the big players to gain much traction outside China. Leaders Yadea and AIMA trade highest with ratios of 0.91 and 1, while Niu lags that pair by quite a distance with a ratio of just 0.37.

While Niu forecast 30% to 50% year-on-year revenue growth in the first quarter, the broader market wasn't doing too well in February, with domestic e-bike sales down 38% for that month, according to financial media Caixin. But here, we should point out that the Lunar New Year fell in mid-February this year, depressing sales for the entire month, compared with a late January date for the holiday in 2024.

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Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.