How To Trade SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, TSLA Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is currently trading around 654.75 as markets head into MOPEX Friday with positioning flows likely driving price action more than fundamentals. If buyers defend this level early, a move toward 658.75 may develop, followed by 662.50 if upside momentum builds through dealer hedging flows. Sustained strength above 666.25 would suggest a broader relief move into the close.

If SPY loses 654.75 with conviction, sellers may press into 651.25. A breakdown there could expose 647.75, and continued weakness may bring the 644.25 region into focus. Expect sharp, mechanical moves driven by options positioning.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ is currently trading around 589.00 and remains under pressure following the post FOMC yield move higher. If buyers defend this pivot, a push toward 593.25 may develop, followed by 597.00 if tech begins to stabilize into expiration. Sustained strength above 600.50 would signal improving upside momentum.

If 589.00 fails to hold, sellers may drive price toward 585.25. A deeper breakdown could expose 581.50, and continued weakness may bring the 577.75 region into play. Nasdaq may see exaggerated moves due to options positioning.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

AAPL is currently trading around 248.00 and attempting to stabilize after recent downside pressure. If buyers defend this level, price may rotate toward 251.25, followed by 254.50 if broader tech sentiment improves. Sustained strength above 257.75 would indicate stronger accumulation.

If 248.00 breaks lower, sellers may test 245.25 quickly. Continued downside pressure could extend into 242.50, and deeper weakness may bring the 239.75 region into focus.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

MSFT is currently trading around 387.00 and continues to trade below the key 400 level. If buyers reclaim 390.75, price may push toward 394.50, followed by 398.75 if momentum builds into the close. A sustained move above 402.25 would signal improving strength in large cap tech.

If 387.00 fails to hold, sellers may press into 383.50. A deeper pullback could test 379.75, and continued weakness may bring the 376.00 region into play.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVDA is currently trading around 177.50 and remains a key sentiment driver for semiconductors. If buyers defend this pivot, a move toward 181.75 may develop, followed by 185.50 if chip strength returns. Sustained trade above 189.25 would indicate renewed upside momentum.

If 177.50 breaks lower, sellers may test 174.25 quickly. Continued downside could extend into 170.75, and deeper weakness may bring the 167.25 region into focus.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

GOOGL is currently trading around 304.75 and holding just above the 300 psychological level. If buyers maintain control, price may rotate toward 308.25, followed by 311.75 if communication services strengthen. A sustained move above 315.25 would indicate improving upside participation.

If 304.75 fails to hold, sellers may guide price toward 301.25. A breakdown there could expose 297.75, and continued weakness may bring the 294.25 region into play.



Meta Platforms Inc (META)

META is currently trading around 602.50 and consolidating after recent downside moves. If buyers defend this level, a push toward 607.50 may develop, followed by 612.25 if momentum builds into expiration. Sustained strength above 617.00 would signal improving sentiment.

If 602.50 breaks lower, sellers may guide price toward 598.00. A deeper pullback could test 593.75, and continued weakness may bring the 589.50 region into focus.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

TSLA is currently trading around 377.93 and remains highly reactive to broader market flows. If buyers defend this pivot, a move toward 383.25 may develop, followed by 388.75 if speculative momentum builds. Sustained strength above 394.25 would indicate stronger upside participation.

If 377.93 fails to hold, sellers may test 373.50 quickly. Continued downside pressure could extend into 369.25, and deeper weakness may bring the 365.00 region into play.

Final Word: Good luck, trade safely, happy Friday, and have a great weekend!

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.