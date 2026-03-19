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March 19, 2026 1:36 PM 5 min read

Market's Fate In Iran's Hands As Trump Calls For De-Escalation; Selling in Gold

Stock Market's Fate In Iran's Hands

Note the following:

Magnificent Seven Money Flows

Most portfolios are now heavily concentrated in the Mag 7 stocks.  For this reason, it is important to pay attention to early money flows in the Mag 7 stocks on a daily basis. 

In the early trade, money flows are neutral in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

In the early trade, money flows are negative in S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Momo Crowd And Smart Money In Stocks

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is seeing selling.

What To Do Now

Consider continuing to hold good, very long term, existing positions and add tactical positions based on signals.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.

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