Bloks Group's Turnaround Fueled By Overseas Sales

The toymaker's 634 million yuan profit for 2025 reversed losses in the previous four years, but its new, ultra-low-priced segment is dragging down margins

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Key Takeaways:

Bloks Group swung to the black last year with a profit of nearly $100 million, buoyed by overseas sales and introduction of rock-bottom-priced toys

Low-priced toys accounted for nearly 20% of the company's revenue just one year after the introduction of its blind box products priced at just 9.9 yuan

That may be a problem, as Bloks struggles with a strategy driven by copious product launches, low price points and overseas expansion, as it struggles to stay at the top of the crowded and constantly evolving global toy box. While it may be achieving scale, it lacks the brand recognition of its domestic and global peers in the $136 billion global toy market.

For now, at least, the headline numbers look good. Bloks reported its revenue rose 30% last year to 2.91 billion yuan ($423 million). It recorded a profit for the year of 634 million yuan after losing money in the previous four years, including a 398 million yuan loss in 2024. Its annual profit wasn't completely unexpected, since it previously reported a profit of 297 million yuan in the first half of the year.

Perhaps that explains why investors were underwhelmed with the full-year profit news. Bloks' shares rose as much as 12% the day after the announcement, but have given back most of that since then and were up just 4% above pre-announcement levels at Wednesday's close of HK$63.55. That's still well below the HK$85 where Bloks shares closed on their first trading in January 2025 following an IPO that raised HK$1.6 billion ($204 million).

‘Lego of China'

Rivals like Pop Mart and Miniso (9896.HK; MNSO.US), through its Top Toy business, have developed their own IP and catered to China's "emotional economy" that has become an important element in the domestic toy market.

Bloks' product strategy, in contrast, is driven by a steady flow of new product launches involving different iterations of its current and newly licensed IPs. In 2025, it launched a staggering 913 new distinct products, bringing its total to 1,447. It added 23 new licensed IPs, bringing its total to 73, with additions from franchises like Disney's "Toy Story" and "Zootopia."

Bloks has also begun to cultivate overseas markets, which it largely ignored previously. Overseas revenue in 2025 rose by a factor of five to 318.9 million yuan from 64.2 million yuan in 2024. Its sales from the Americas jumped ninefold to 149.5 million yuan, accounting for about half of the total, while revenue from non-China markets in Asia, mostly Indonesia, more than tripled to 132.6 million yuan, making up most of the rest.

It distributes overseas through international retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Target, rather than selling directly to consumers, which further undermines its margins.

Taking a page from Pop Mart, the company is trying to build its own user community with the launch of its Blokees fan community app in Asia. It has also begun attending major international toy fairs. In the past few months, it has attended Toy Fair New York, as well as Spielwarenmesse, the world's biggest toy fair, in Nuremberg, Germany, earlier this year.

Bloks lacks much presence among older demographics that typically pay big premiums for collectible toys, which is reflected in the fact that it gets more than 80% of its revenue from consumers aged 6 to 16. But it's trying to move into older demographics by rolling out more higher-end collectibles ranging from 100 yuan to 200 yuan. Revenue from that segment increased from 11.4% of its total in 2024 to 16.7% last year.

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Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.