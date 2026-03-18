Memory Supercycle Propels Micron And Market; Hot PPI And Attack On South Pars Dampen Positive Sentiment

Hotter Inflation
Please click here for an enlarged chart of Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).
Note the following:
Magnificent Seven Money Flows
Most portfolios are now heavily concentrated in the Mag 7 stocks. For this reason, it is important to pay attention to early money flows in the Mag 7 stocks on a daily basis.
In the early trade, money flows are neutral in Nvidia (NVDA).
Momo Crowd And Smart Money In Stocks
Gold
Oil
API crude inventories came at a build of 6.6M barrels vs. a consensus of a draw of 0.6M barrels.
Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is seeing selling on hot PPI and the attack on South Pars.
What To Do Now
Consider continuing to hold good, very long term, existing positions and add tactical positions based on signals.
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