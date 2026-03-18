Memory Supercycle Propels Micron And Market; Hot PPI And Attack On South Pars Dampen Positive Sentiment

Hotter Inflation

Please click here for an enlarged chart of Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) .

Note the following:

Magnificent Seven Money Flows

Most portfolios are now heavily concentrated in the Mag 7 stocks. For this reason, it is important to pay attention to early money flows in the Mag 7 stocks on a daily basis.

In the early trade, money flows are neutral in Nvidia (NVDA).

Momo Crowd And Smart Money In Stocks

Gold

Oil

API crude inventories came at a build of 6.6M barrels vs. a consensus of a draw of 0.6M barrels.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is seeing selling on hot PPI and the attack on South Pars.

What To Do Now

Consider continuing to hold good, very long term, existing positions and add tactical positions based on signals.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.