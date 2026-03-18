Cango Eyes HPC Scale-Up Following Significant Bitcoin Losses

The bitcoin miner took a series of major write-offs last year, many in the fourth quarter, and received some major new investment to shore up its finances heading into a new chapter

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Key Takeaways:

Cango recorded a $622 million loss last year, much of that from write-downs and other charges, but remained EBITDA positive for the period

The company has validated and is now preparing to scale up a new business that converts idle bitcoin mining space to use for high-performance AI computing

That newer business has taken some key steps forward lately, including the establishment of a U.S.-based subsidiary led by an industry veteran experienced in the type of distributed computing that will become Cango's new focus. The company said it has also validated a "plug-and-play" model that allows for quick conversion of former bitcoin mining space into capacity usable for HPC clients, many of those smaller businesses running AI applications.

Cango discussed such a move as early as the middle of last year, back when bitcoin was still trading near record highs. But back then it portrayed the shift as more gradual, with bitcoin mining and HPC services serving as the company's dual engines.

Cango revealed the extent of its internal cash-crunch in its latest report, and detailed steps it took to strengthen its balance sheet – most notably by selling down more than half of its bitcoin holdings in February and continuing to sell more after that.

Bitcoin prices have rebounded a bit in the last few weeks, with the cryptocurrency now trading at around $75,000. But even at that level, the cost of mining an individual bitcoin for Cango – which spent more than $100,000 on an all-in basis for each coin it mined during the fourth quarter – still far exceeds the currency's latest value.

Bolstering its balance sheet

All that resulted in a $622 million loss for the company last year, though it remained positive on an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) basis, which is a better indicator of cash flow. The write-downs and other efforts to shore up its finances also reduced Cango's cash and short-term investments to $41.2 million at the end of last year from $130 million a year earlier.

"Recognizing further price pressure heading into 2026, we took prudent action," said CEO Yu Peng. "We reduced debt exposure, recovered liquidity, and began phasing out inefficient capacity. These steps have strengthened our balance sheet and enhanced operational efficiency as we enter the new year."

Cango also got some help from its major stakeholders last month, when its chairman and another one of its directors agreed to collectively invest a fresh $65 million in the company, and its largest investor agreed to provide an additional $10.5 million.

The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $179.5 million, bringing its total revenue for the year to $688.1 million, the vast majority of that from its bitcoin mining business. But notably, its fourth-quarter revenue was down about 20% quarter-on-quarter, as the company began to idle capacity due to falling bitcoin prices. Cango also detailed steps it's taking to reduce its operational costs to save money for its next chapter.

Its deleveraging has given Cango more breathing room to make the necessary investments for its longer-term plan to ramp up its HPC business. In that direction, it set up a new wholly owned subsidiary, EcoHash, earlier this year to spearhead its HPC development. And it hired Jack Jin, a former senior operations executive at online meeting giant Zoom Communications, to lead the unit's technical development.

"Leveraging our accumulated experience in large-scale deployment and management of distributed computing infrastructure, as well as our broadly partnered global energy network of bitcoin mining sites, we will launch standardized, modular AI computing nodes, aiming to provide highly flexible and cost-effective solutions for long-tail AI inference demand," said Yu.

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Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.