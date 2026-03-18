Cathay Pacific Outlook Clouded By Surging Oil prices, Fading Fare Premiums

The Hong Kong airline's business has rebounded post-pandemic, but investors are reassessing its profitability as fare premiums diminish and the risk from oil price volatility intensifies

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Key Takeaways:

Leading Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific recorded a net profit of HK$10.83 billion last year, up 9.5% year-on-year

The company's passenger yield declined by 10.3% year-over-year in 2025, while passenger revenue per available seat kilometer also fell by 8%

Three years after grounding to a virtual halt, long-haul flights that are the mainstay at Hong Kong International Airport have returned to pre-pandemic levels. That's signaling the completion of a comeback for Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (0293.HK), the city's flagship carrier, after a difficult period that saw its business nosedive.

The company's latest annual financial report looks impressive. Cathay recorded revenue of HK$117 billion ($14.9 billion) in 2025, up 11.9% from 2024. Its profit reached HK$10.83 billion, up 9.5% from HK$9.89 billion in 2024, marking the third consecutive year it recorded annual profits of around HK$10 billion.

The rising profits are partly the result of significant improvements to the company's finances. Its net borrowings decreased to HK$46.8 billion during the year, down 19.2% from 2024. Its net debt-to-equity ratio also fell from 1.1 times to 0.78 times, showing Cathay is gradually reducing the high debt it accumulated during the pandemic. For capital-intensive industries such as airlines, this improvement holds greater significance than simple profit growth.

Receding premiums fares

While most of the signals looked positive, the report also revealed a more ominous signal in diminishing fare premiums post-pandemic. Cathay's passenger yield declined by 10.3% year-over-year in 2025, while passenger revenue per available seat kilometer also decreased by 8%. Those declines reflect a wider trend for the global airline industry, whereby high fares that resulted from short supply during the pandemic are decreasing as capacity gets restored.

Meantime, data on Cathay's cargo business reveals a different structural shift. The company's cargo revenue increased just 1.2% to HK$24.28 billion last year, while its cargo yield actually fell by 4.6%. Against a backdrop of slowing cross-border e-commerce growth and heightened global trade uncertainty, management highlighted that high-tech products and AI-related equipment are becoming new drivers for its cargo operations.

Boeing's next-generation 777-9 aircraft are scheduled to enter service in Cathay's fleet next year, giving the company a new first-class product. Some A330 aircraft operating on regional routes will also introduce flat-bed business class seats. Such investments are aimed at reinforcing Cathay's competitiveness in the premium long-haul market, since premium cabin passengers are typically the most profitable for most airlines.

Oil price volatility

Citigroup noted that Cathay has currently hedged only approximately 30% of its anticipated 2026 fuel requirements at an average price equivalent to about $70 per barrel for Brent crude oil. The bank is bearish on the airline's stock, maintaining a "sell" rating with a target price of HK$11.20 – about 11% lower than its Tuesday close of HK$12.62.

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Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.