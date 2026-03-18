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屏幕截图_18-3-2026_131125_thebambooworks.com
March 18, 2026 9:27 AM 4 min read

China Cultivates 'Joy Economy' With New Focus On Contentment

Key Takeaways:

  • Chinese consumers are finding emotional satisfaction in an emerging ‘joy economy' built on affordable indulgences rather than big-ticket purchases
  • The government is co-opting this trend by prioritizing psychological contentment and soft power over historically aggressive GDP growth targets

Image credit: Bamboo Works

Shifting from aggressive growth to building a healthy China

Looking ahead, we expect several sectors beyond food and beverage to benefit from this policy shift. Entertainment and gaming — powered by AI and what the government calls "new productive forces" — represent massive industries. That said, the government is likely to try to carefully balance psychological health with the challenges of online addiction and phenomena like AI boyfriends and girlfriends.

China Inc by Bamboo Works discusses the latest developments on Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong and the United States to drive informed decision-making for investors and others interested in this dynamic group of companies.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.

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