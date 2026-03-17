Sell-The-News Reaction To Nvidia GTC; AI In Space; Upcoming Micron Earnings

Sell The News Reaction

Please click here for an enlarged chart of NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) .

Note the following:

Magnificent Seven Money Flows

Most portfolios are now heavily concentrated in the Mag 7 stocks. For this reason, it is important to pay attention to early money flows in the Mag 7 stocks on a daily basis.

Momo Crowd And Smart Money In Stocks

Gold

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) continues to see more buying on hopes of a quick end to the Iran war.

What To Do Now

Consider continuing to hold good, very long term, existing positions and add tactical positions based on signals.

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