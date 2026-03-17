Iran Weighs Yuan-Based Oil Trade In Hormuz, Challenging Dollar Dominance

Iran is considering a policy that could allow oil tankers to move through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz only if the cargo they carry is paid for in Chinese yuan rather than U.S. dollars.

This has already drawn attention from global energy traders, economists, and geopolitical analysts because of what it could mean for the structure of the international oil market.

If adopted, the policy would link tanker access through one of the world's most important maritime energy routes to the currency used to settle the oil transaction. That would represent a significant shift from the traditional framework that has governed global oil trade for decades.

Why The Strait Of Hormuz Matters To Global Energy Markets

The Strait of Hormuz is widely regarded as the world’s most important oil transit chokepoint.

The narrow waterway links the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and eventually the Arabian Sea. Because of its geographic position, it serves as the primary exit route for oil exports from several major Middle Eastern producers.

Every day, massive oil tankers move through the corridor transporting crude oil and petroleum products to refineries and energy markets across Asia, Europe, and North America.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, approximately 20% of the world's petroleum liquids consumption passes through the Strait of Hormuz.

This statistic alone illustrates why developments in the area are closely monitored by governments, investors, and energy companies worldwide.

Major exporters that rely heavily on the strait include:

Saudi Arabia

Iraq

Kuwait

United Arab Emirates

Iran

Because so much of the world's energy supply travels through this narrow maritime passage, any policy affecting tanker movement can quickly ripple across global markets.

The Petrodollar System And Dollar Dominance

To understand why this proposal is generating so much attention, it is important to consider the long-standing dominance of the U.S. dollar in the global oil market.

For decades, most oil transactions have been priced and settled in dollars under what economists commonly describe as the petrodollar system.

This arrangement developed during the 1970s after agreements between the United States and major oil exporters, particularly Saudi Arabia, established the dollar as the primary currency used in global oil trade.

Because oil is one of the most widely traded commodities in the world, the system has helped reinforce demand for the U.S. currency. Countries that import oil often hold dollar reserves to pay for energy supplies.

This framework has played a key role in supporting the dollar's status as the world's dominant reserve currency.

China's Role In Expanding Yuan-Based Trade

The potential requirement for yuan-based oil payments also aligns with broader efforts by China to expand the global role of its currency.

China is currently the world's largest importer of crude oil, giving it considerable influence in global energy markets. Over the past decade, Beijing has encouraged trading partners to settle more international transactions in yuan.

In 2018, the country introduced yuan-denominated crude oil futures contracts and built financial infrastructure designed to support cross-border trade in its currency.

Increasing the use of yuan in energy trading would allow China to reduce its reliance on dollar-based financial systems while strengthening its influence in global commodity markets.

Market Implications Investors Are Watching

Although the proposed policy remains under discussion, financial markets are already evaluating the potential implications if it were ever implemented.

Oil Prices

Any restriction on tanker movement through the Strait of Hormuz could tighten global supply chains and push crude prices higher. Traders closely monitor developments in the region because disruptions can quickly affect global energy flows.

Currency Markets

A shift toward yuan-based oil trade would contribute to ongoing discussions about de-dollarization, a trend in which some countries seek to reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar in international trade.

While the dollar remains dominant, incremental changes in commodity pricing can gradually influence currency demand.

Energy Security

Countries that rely heavily on imported oil, particularly in Asia and Europe, would likely watch developments closely.

Any new requirement affecting tanker passage could force refiners and energy companies to adjust shipping routes, supply agreements, or payment systems.

Iran Weighs Policy As Deliberations Continue

Despite the growing attention surrounding the reports, Iran has not officially adopted a policy requiring yuan payments for oil cargo passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Proposals emerging during periods of geopolitical tension often evolve as diplomatic negotiations and regional developments unfold.

For now, the idea serves as another example of how geopolitics, currency competition, and energy security are increasingly intertwined.

With roughly one-fifth of the world's oil supply moving through the Strait of Hormuz, any potential change affecting the corridor will likely remain a major focus for governments, investors, and global commodity markets in the months ahead.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.