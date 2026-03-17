Gold in periods of true stress

Gold's strongest runs have tended to arrive when real yields fall toward zero or below, and when monetary credibility looks less secure. The 1970s combined energy shocks with stagflation. The 2008 crisis exposed systemic fragility as policy easing pushed real returns lower. During the 2020 pandemic shock, which began as a liquidity event, gold recovered as rates fell and balance sheets expanded.

Gold responds to system-wide stress through several channels, and inflation is only one of them. It can still pull back when real yields rise or the dollar strengthens. Such moves reflect rate expectations and crowded positioning rather than a clean reversal of the longer-cycle thesis.

Why the macro backdrop still favors gold

How gold fits in a portfolio, and how to own it

Sizing usually tracks drawdown tolerance and expectations for how bonds behave in stress. Many diversified portfolios have used 3% to 5% as a conservative hedge, while macro-uncertain periods have supported 5% to 10% for investors who want more protection. The goal is to reduce left-tail risk without overpaying for insurance when real yields stay firm.

Access choices create different trade-offs. Physical bullion offers direct exposure and lower structural risk, while it brings storage, insurance, and resale friction. Gold ETFs come with liquidity and operational simplicity, but they add fees and reliance on fund governance and custody. Mining equities can amplify gold moves, yet costs, permits, and jurisdiction risk can dominate returns when capital markets tighten.

Royalty and streaming companies often diversify operational exposure, though they remain sensitive to equity multiples and financing conditions. Futures and options can hedge precisely and can scale efficiently, but leverage, margin calls, and roll costs can punish investors who treat them as long-term holdings.

Tokenized gold deserves the same sober lens as any wrapper. In its best form, it represents allocated bullion with audited reserves and clear redemption terms. It can lower minimums and speed settlement. Investors still face platform and smart-contract exposure, inconsistent regulation across jurisdictions, and liquidity that can thin out during stress.

What comes next

Markets are signaling that the low-volatility era has faded, and the 2026 shock pattern already looks different, so short-term volatility will persist. The portfolio question is whether investors want a reserve asset that is no one's liability and tends to regain relevance when confidence in paper claims erodes.

Gold's strategic role is to preserve purchasing power when other systems falter. As uncertainty rises and correlations become less reliable, that role becomes easier to justify in portfolio construction. That argues for treating gold as a strategic allocation that gets maintained and rebalanced, rather than a trade timed to headlines. The right vehicle depends on liquidity needs, custody comfort, and tolerance for equity and counterparty risk.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.