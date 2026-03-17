PsiBot's $280M Fundraising Signals China's Bet On Embodied AI

The ‘small full-stack' startup is betting on both embodied robotics, as well as the AI models and services needed to train them and keep them running

image credit: Bamboo Works

Key Takeaways

PsiBot's 2 billion yuan angel and Pre-A fundraising underscores how quickly capital is flowing into embodied AI as China bets heavily on the technology

The bigger wager for investors may be less about flashy robots and more about the data, training loops and deployment systems that let them find real-world practical uses

Robots are not new to investors. Instead, what's new is the scale of checks being written for companies pairing fast-improving AI agents with machines that can perform practical tasks in the real world. That helps explain why embodied-AI startup PsiBot, also known as Lingchu Intelligence, was able to raise a hefty 2 billion yuan ($280 million) just two years after its founding, in its angel and Pre-A funding rounds.

That shift is a key to what PsiBot is selling. Rather than joining the crowded race to build ever more theatrical embodied models that can dance and do kung fu, it says the new funding will support the nuts-and-bolts behind what makes such robots work, including larger-scale logistics deployments and a large-scale data collection system.

In practice, the hardest problem facing makers of a future generation of practical robots may not be building impressive machines. Instead, it may be gathering enough high-quality data to make those machines reliable in messy, real-world settings. Large language models have the internet as a vast bank of information to get the job done.

But robots have no such resource. They learn through simulation, teleoperation, and field use, making the data they collect a strategic asset. Well-funded competitors are already blending simulation, human-action video, and feedback from deployed robots to build larger training loops. PsiBot's system appears aimed at obtaining the same capabilities by creating scalable, repeatable learning pipelines.

Practical deployment

PsiBot, by contrast, seems to be betting that less glamorous work, especially in logistics and manipulation, offers a clearer path to early revenue. And it's doubling down by betting not only on its own embodied hardware, but also on providing general-purpose embodied intelligence, large-scale vision-language-action (VLA) models, and dexterous manipulation algorithms for other robot developers as well.

Its investor roster reinforces that view. The angel round drew state-backed and industrial capital, including Guokai Finance, Guozhong Capital, and a CCTV-affiliated industry fund. The Pre-A round brought in Shanghai state-backed Xuhui Capital, local state funds, market funds, and larger commitments from existing backers. For a young company, that is a serious endorsement.

The founding team also has strong credentials. Founder Wang Qibin brings more than two decades of hardware and commercialization experience and previously led JD.com's robotics business. The company also points to a joint lab it developed with Peking University focused on embodied dexterous manipulation, adding an academic layer to its commercial story.

Looking ahead, the bigger question is where the enduring value in embodied AI will settle. The obvious winners may be companies that build the actual bodies. But an equally important group could be third-party providers of the data, training, and deployment systems needed to train robots and help them keep improving over time.

That appears to be the layer that PsiBot is targeting. If it can turn deployments into repeat business, its large fundraising at such an early stage of its development may look like a smart early bet on where embodied AI's real leverage sits. If it can't, its case will serve as another reminder that the development of physical AI is a tricky business where investors must guess – often unsuccessfully – where the market is going.

To subscribe to Bamboo Works weekly free newsletter, click here

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.