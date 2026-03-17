Huaming Files For Hong Kong IPO, Riding Power Equipment Boom

The Shenzhen-traded company has filed for a second listing in more internationally focused Hong Kong, seeking to tap soaring investor interest in power equipment stocks
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Key Takeaways:
- Huaming Power has filed to list in Hong Kong, reporting its profit climbed nearly 17% last year on strong demand for its power equipment segment
- The company's Shenzhen-listed stock currently trades at a premium valuation, while its future profitability could hinge on copper and aluminum prices
Huaming produces tap-changers – core transformer components that are configured with the transformer's mechanical shell, insulation, and oil systems, and also matched with protection interfaces. Tap-changers account for 5% to 25% of a transformer's cost. Crucially, they have been implicated in 25% to 30% of transformer failures historically, making their reliability a paramount purchasing criterion for power suppliers.
Global number two in tap-changers
The global tap-changer market features high barriers to entry, particularly due to the long and difficult process of entering each buyer's list of qualified suppliers. The qualification process typically entails rigorous testing, including durability trials of up to 300,000 switching operations over 12 months, creating substantial hurdles for new entrants. As a result, the global market is dominated by a handful of players.
In 2024, the world's top three tap-changer manufacturers commanded a combined 82.5% of the market by revenue. A German company dominated the field with 50.2%, followed by Huaming at 17.9%. A Swiss firm ranked third with about 14.4%.
Rising raw material costs
Despite its rising gross margin, investors should note a major potential risk factor for Huaming lies in the costs of copper and aluminum that are key raw materials for tap-changers.
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