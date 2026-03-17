Why Blockchain Is A Banking Upgrade, Not Replacement

For years, banks have used systems that most customers can’t see and rarely understand. Payments often pass through several intermediaries, with fees building up along the way — and settlement can also take days.

That structure may have worked in a lower-paced world, but it doesn’t work as well in a digital economy where information moves quickly.

However, blockchain offers an alternative model for reconciliation by providing shared records and the introduction of the technology doesn’t have to mean the demise of traditional banks; instead, the infrastructure beneath them can evolve and become more open, faster, and accessible to a generation that already expects financial services to work as the internet does.

Recent data on consumers shows that their expectations have changed. A study by Protocol Theory found that 22% of Gen Z Americans trust crypto more than banks to keep their money safe, while only 5% of Baby Boomers do.

The study also found that 37% of Gen Z adults currently own or use cryptocurrency, and almost half have used a crypto exchange at least once. These numbers show that people aren’t just curious, but that their attitudes about financial control and verification are changing from one generation to the next.

A System Built for a Different Era

Traditional payment systems are still very important to global finance, but they have some problems with their structure. Take SWIFT, the network that coordinates international banking messages. The system usually settles transfers through correspondent banks and intermediary accounts in a process that can take one to three days, and depending on the route, each intermediary can deduct anywhere from $15 to $35.

These delays happen because the system was made before online shopping and real-time global trade became a thing. Therefore, transactions move through messaging networks first and only later settle between financial institutions, and in that time, funds remain in limbo.

And it’s not just SWIFT; many other systems work the same way. For instance, the Automated Clearing House handles payments in groups, and stock trades often settle two days after they happen, with every delay tying up money and making it harder for both businesses and individuals to plan their finances.

Blockchain Changes the Settlement Model

Public blockchains operate on a different principle, settling value directly on a shared ledger rather than exchanging instructions between institutions. Depending on the network, transactions can appear on the chain in a matter of minutes or seconds, and all participants can see the record.

Furthermore, value on the blockchain is pushed by stablecoins, which, according to a recent Bloomberg report, saw their transaction volume jump 72% in 2025 to hit north of $33 trillion.

Apart from the above, blockchain also offers high transparency. Every transaction is permanently recorded on a publicly available ledger. And while this level of transparency might raise questions about privacy, the system lets people check their financial activity in a way that was rarely available from traditional banking infrastructure.

Even institutions like SWIFT, built on conventional rails, are taking notice of the new tide, with the organization announcing in late 2025 that it would be developing a blockchain-based ledger shared with 30 other institutions.

The system will be used to support real-time cross-border payments as well as moving tokenized assets, showing that distributed ledger technology should no longer be thought of as an external challenge to banks but as part of the new infrastructure.

Trust Is Shifting Toward Verifiability

As mentioned previously, there is a generational trust gap around finance, with the younger people who’ve grown up in a digital world used to transparency and self-service tools. They want the ability to examine codes, monitor transactions, and transfer assets without waiting for institutional approval.

However, traditional banks still operate on institutional trust, meaning customers have to rely on the bank’s reputation and the diligence of regulators rather than verifying activity themselves.

The Protocol Theory report shows that 56% of Gen Z prefer to custody their assets themselves. At the same time, 51% also favor keeping crypto with a bank or regulated provider, meaning the issue isn’t so much about complete independence from institutions but rather the desire for flexibility.

These kinds of preferences have real effects on the economy. For example, in the U.S., several mortgage lenders including Newrez, have started to consider crypto holdings when looking at a borrower’s assets, showing how digital assets are becoming more important in household balance sheets.

The Foundation of Finance Needs to Be Modernized

Some people may worry that if a technology like shared ledgers was introduced into the current financial system, it would lead to the demise of banks.

But banks are still important for providing credit, making sure rules are followed, and keeping financial risk under control. It’s the infrastructure supporting them that needs an upgrade.

And blockchain networks, having shown that they can let people make payments at any time and keep transaction records open to everyone, giving them more control and access to their assets, are directly addressing shortcomings such as slow settlements, unclear processes, and limited access.

The change won’t happen right away. There are still questions about regulations, privacy, and scalability that need to be answered. But the direction of travel is becoming clearer, considering banks are already trying out distributed ledgers, and customers expect more openness and control.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.