Which Of China's Milk Tea Makers Might Line Up For Gong Cha Sale?

Chagee and Chabaidao look the most suitable to make potential bids for the majority stake in the premium tea pioneer being sold by TA Associates

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Key Takeaways:

TA Associates has hired JPMorgan to explore a possible sale of its majority stake in Gong Cha, one of the world's oldest milk tea chains with roots dating back to the 1990s

Gong Cha's strong global footprint and focus on the premium end of the market look like strong fits for Chinese chains Chagee and Chabaidao

One of the earliest bubble tea makers is on the block, with reports that Gong Cha Group's majority stakeholder is looking to sell the company, in a deal that could value the chain at around $2 billion. Now, the big question is who might show up for such a deal, which is likely to cost $1 billion or more.

What's more, all of those Chinese chains are profitable, relatively debt-free, are have big piles of cash following IPOs that raised hundreds of millions of dollars over the last two years, mostly in Hong Kong. We'll take a closer look at some of the top names among that group shortly, and which look like the strongest contenders to make possible bids for Gong Cha.

The milk tea craze that's swept the world over the last two decades actually began in Taiwan, and Gong Cha was one of the earliest players. Two friends opened their first milk tea store back in 1996, and established their first Gong Cha in 2006 in the southern Taiwan city of Kaohsiung. One of the founders, Wu Zhenhua, remains actively involved in the company's operation.

After several unsuccessful attempts to reach Gong Cha's headquarters, he personally flew to Taiwan to track them down. He later signed a deal to become a franchisee for the company, which was in four Asian markets at that time, and took them to its fifth market in South Korea. The company moved its headquarters to London at the time of the TA Associates acquisition, and has been busy expanding and upgrading its operation ever since.

Tech upgrades

Like its Mainland Chinese peers, Gong Cha has relied largely on franchising to quickly expand its global operation. Last month it announced it had acquired 170 stores from its largest U.S. franchisee, and was taking over their direct operation as part of its effort to "strengthen franchise development and accelerate its U.S. growth." That move appeared to show it has big plans to develop the U.S. market, where it currently operates 240 stores.

Having reviewed all that background, we'll close with a look at which of China's major listed milk tea chains might be the likeliest to bid for Gong Cha.

Mixue is by far the largest of the group, with 14.9 billion yuan ($2.16 billion) in revenue in the first half of the year, up 39% year-on-year. But the company already has a large global footprint of 4,700 stores in 12 markets outside China, accounting for 9% of its overall store count. What's more, Mixue is the most downscale of the major Chinese players, making Gong Cha's high-end focus an awkward fit.

A more likely suitor is Chagee, which has a similar upscale profile and branding strategy to Gong Cha, drawing on Chinese history. Chagee had 262 stores outside China at the end of September, out of its 7,338 total, and has shown a keen interest in expanding that – especially in the U.S. The company also has a relatively low gearing ratio of 27%, and a sizable 9.14 billion yuan in cash following its U.S. IPO last year that raised more than $400 million.

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Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.