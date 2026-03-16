CATL Poised To Boost Lead Over Rivals In Global Battery Race

The maiden annual earnings report from the world's top EV battery maker since its Hong Kong IPO last year showed its profit significantly beat investor expectations

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Key Takeaways:

CATL reported its revenue rose 17% last year to 423.7 billion yuan

The leading electric vehicle battery maker's profit for the year surged 42% to 72.2 billion yuan

The annual report, the first since CATL's $4.6 billion Hong Kong listing last year, lit a fire under the company's stock, sending it 23% higher over four trading sessions to pass the HK$600 mark. That lifted its market capitalization by nearly HK$540 billion ($69 billion) to over HK$2.8 trillion, overtaking Alibaba and HSBC to become China's second-largest publicly traded company by market value, trailing only Tencent.

Cost controls, efficiency enhancements

Notably, the company's selling expenses increased by only 4.84% year-on-year to 3.74 billion yuan in 2025, substantially below the revenue growth rate, reflecting CATL's cost discipline.

Concurrently, the company also boosted its efficiency with better utilization of its capacity. Of its 772 GWh in total capacity last year, CATL's actual output reached 748 GWh, translating to a utilization rate of 96.9%. That represented a 20-percentage-point improvement from 76.3% in 2024, showing the company's operational efficiency was improving as it boosted its market share and gained from growing global demand.

Unstoppable battery demand

In the power battery space, the adoption of new energy vehicles (NEVs) is showing no signs of slowing. Global NEV sales grew 21.5% to 21.47 million units last year, according to SNE Research, with China sales up 17.7% year-on-year to 13.88 million units, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. These figures show how NEVs continue to take demand from traditional gas-powered cars, which should sustain demand for power batteries this year.

Concurrently, a recent trend towards pure EVs featuring standard long-range configurations is also driving up demand with requirements for more battery capacity per vehicle. Last but not least, the adoption of new energy commercial vehicles is also rising steadily, with sales surging 63.7% year-on-year last year and penetration reaching 26.9%. Higher energy capacity batteries required for these commercial vehicles also plays to CATL's strengths.

The company's overseas expansion is also forming another distinctive growth curve. CATL's overseas revenue grew 17.5% last year to 129.6 billion yuan, lifting its contribution from 17.5% of total revenue in 2024 to 30.6% last year. Its gross profit from overseas operations rose 25% year-on-year to 40.76 billion yuan, raising the gross margin for CATL's overseas business to 31.44% –much higher than the domestic gross margin of 24%.

Undeterred by lithium price volatility

A significant challenge for CATL right now is lithium carbonate, a key battery component whose price has been anything but stable over the last three years. After plummeting to around 40,000 yuan per metric ton in 2023, prices gradually rebounded, and surged as high as 180,000 yuan at the start of this year. Prices have fallen since then to around 150,000 yuan, but that still represents a substantial increase in raw material costs for battery manufacturers.

CATL is fond of saying: "It's one thing to make a battery, but quite another to make a good one," reflecting confidence stemming from its position as a global leader in the space. That said, while we harbor no immediate concerns about the company over the next year or two, the never-ending pace of change and renewal in the tech world means that no fortress is impregnable for long.

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Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.