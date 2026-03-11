Global business and finance is waking up to a new risk: the rapid loss of biodiversity and natural ecosystems.

Recent analysis led by the UK's Green Finance Institute warned that the deterioration of nature could hit GDP growth more significantly than either the 2008 financial crisis or the COVID-19 shock in the UK alone. While that estimate focuses on a single country, the broader implication is clear. Nature loss isn't just an environmental issue; it's becoming a tangible economic and financial risk.

From crop pollination failures to water scarcity and supply chain disruptions, the erosion of "natural capital" can cascade into crises reflected in loan defaults, insurance payouts, and lower corporate earnings. Now, insurance impacts have become our early indicator. Insurers are already paying out more claims that stem from climate and ecosystem-related disasters. This means an urgent need to quantify exposures and integrate them into core risk frameworks for the financial sector.

Little wonder that nature-related risk is rising on boardroom agendas. Yet for many in financial institutions, how to measure and manage this risk remains obscure.

When Ecology Becomes Market Risk

Three pillars of the financial case are emerging.

Second, financial markets are beginning to experiment with ways to account for this dynamic. From parametric products covering coral reefs to catastrophe bonds linked to mangrove restoration, the insurance market is exploring how ecosystems themselves can function as protective infrastructure.

Research from the World Economic Forum estimates that more than half of global GDP is moderately or highly dependent on nature and its services. Those dependencies ultimately extend beyond industries like agriculture and food production to the financial institutions that finance them.

The Metrics Problem

A major obstacle remains the lack of consistent metrics.

Many companies and financial institutions still lack reliable tools to evaluate how their operations depend on nature, or how environmental degradation may affect their long-term performance. Often, the risk only becomes visible when an invisible dependency breaks. A brewer discovers its water source is no longer reliable. An agribusiness faces declining yields due to soil depletion. A lender suddenly confronts rising defaults across an exposed portfolio.

Until recently, these links were difficult to quantify in financial terms. As scientific data improves and new analytical tools emerge, the ability to translate ecological disruption into financial exposure is beginning to improve.

Once the Risk Is Visible

The ability to see nature-related financial risk in sharp relief carries a sobering implication: once seen, these risks cannot be unseen.

Regulators in several markets are beginning to push nature onto the financial agenda. In Europe, disclosure rules require companies and fund managers to report their impacts and dependencies on ecosystems. Financial supervisors increasingly warn that biodiversity degradation can translate into bank loan defaults and insurance losses as much as climate risk does.

One analysis found that 42% of French financial assets, by value, are invested in companies critically dependent on at least one ecosystem service. Comparable dependencies likely exist across many other markets, including the United States.

This does not imply that integrating nature into finance is a miraculous source of outperformance. Rather, it reflects a growing recognition that ecological stability underpins economic stability. As better data and analytical tools further develop, investors will be able to see how ecosystem degradation translates into financial exposure.

Eventually, investors and institutions will have to account for the fact that healthy ecosystems support stable markets. Why? Because recognizing this will lead to long-term economic resilience. The question is no longer whether nature belongs in financial analysis, but rather, how quickly the financial system can adapt to what is now coming into view.

