From drone logistics to flying cars, the low-altitude economy is seen as a key industry in China's 15th Five-Year Plan, though the path to commercialization remains uncertain

image credit: Bamboo Works

New industrial concepts are constantly emerging in China, but only a few manage to generate excitement in both policy circles and capital markets simultaneously. The "low-altitude economy" is one of those. From drone logistics to industrial inspection, flying cars and urban air mobility, this sector — sometimes described by investors as the "electric vehicle industry of the skies" — is increasingly portrayed as the next trillion-yuan market.

In the draft outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan disclosed so far, authorities propose to "promote the healthy and orderly development of the low-altitude economy," while encouraging exploration of applications in areas such as delivery logistics, emergency response, urban governance and cultural tourism.

However, any vision of flying taxis speeding through cities still seems difficult to imagine anytime soon. If this truly is a trillion-yuan market, where will it take off first? And what form will its development ultimately take?

Starting from the ground

Low-altitude technologies are also beginning to play a role in public safety. Some cities have tested firefighting drones for tasks such as reconnaissance in high-rise fires or for monitoring wildfires. In agriculture, crop-protection drones are widely used for seeding and pesticide spraying, with companies such as XAG currently leading China's agricultural drone market.

From an industry development perspective, commercialization of the low-altitude economy will likely unfold in stages. In the near term, applications such as delivery logistics, industrial inspection, and public services may generate the most stable initial demand. In the medium term, sectors such as tourism and short-distance passenger aviation may begin to emerge. Large-scale urban flying taxis, meanwhile, will likely require much longer to materialize.

The low-altitude economy may indeed become a new trillion-yuan industry one day. But its development path will likely be more complex than investors initially imagined. Before low-altitude aircraft can truly fill city skies, this highly anticipated sector still needs time to evolve from a concept into a fully developed industry.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.