Back in June of 2025, we wrote an article for Benzinga entitled, The Hottest Party on Wall Street is One You Might Not Want an Invite To. The party referenced was Private Credit. Fast forward only a few short months and it now appears that someone knocked over the punchbowl.
As a refresher, one of the allures of this hot, new, must-have investment product conjured up by Wall Street was Private Credit investments are non-correlated to the stock market. Turns out, that actually might not be the case. There has been a recent panic running through publicly traded software companies from AI competition as it has found its way into the private credit markets. As a result, these publicly traded sponsors of Private Credit funds, Blue Owl, Blackstone, Starwood, BlackRock, KKR, Apollo Global, Ares, etc. are all trading down since the beginning of the year, some more than 20% -30%. There now is a panic among many of the "investors" in the Private Credit funds sponsored by these companies to want out. A headline from March, 6, 2026: "BlackRock limits withdrawals yet again.”
There is a better way.
