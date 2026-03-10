Essential Properties Holds The Sector's Widest Buffer — While Running The Shortest Ladder

Dividend investors usually start with payout ratios. A lower payout ratio typically implies a safer dividend, because more cash flow remains after distributions.

On that metric alone, Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) looks unusually conservative for a net-lease REIT.

The company generated roughly $1.89 in AFFO per share during 2025, while its annualized dividend currently runs $1.24 per share. That implies a payout ratio near 65–66%, leaving a dividend buffer of roughly 34%.

Within the net-lease sector, that is one of the largest dividend cushions available to income investors today.

But dividend coverage alone rarely tells the full structural story. The more relevant question is not simply how large the buffer is — but how frequently that buffer may need to absorb refinancing pressure.

The Investment-Grade Floor

EPRT recently entered investment-grade territory. Current agency ratings stand at S&P BBB- (Positive Outlook), Moody’s Baa2, and Fitch BBB — placing the company inside the investment-grade universe across all three major rating agencies.

However, BBB- also represents the lowest rung of investment-grade credit. A downgrade would move the company into speculative-grade territory, potentially affecting institutional mandates and refinancing spreads.

For investors evaluating dividend durability, the structural question becomes straightforward: how frequently will the company need to refinance debt while operating at that rating level?

The Other Side of the Balance Sheet

That answer begins with the debt ladder.

EPRT currently carries roughly $2.5 billion in total debt, with a weighted-average interest rate near 4.2%. Leverage remains moderate, with Net Debt to EBITDA around 4.4x, a level generally considered manageable for a net-lease REIT.

But one figure stands out relative to peers.

EPRT’s weighted-average debt maturity is roughly 4.2 years. That is shorter than many large net-lease REITs, where maturity ladders often extend beyond six or even ten years.

A shorter ladder does not necessarily imply immediate refinancing risk. Instead, it means the company will cycle through refinancing decisions more frequently.

Comparing Net-Lease Structures

Looking across several balance sheets highlights the structural contrast.

EPRT holds the largest dividend buffer among these names, but also the shortest refinancing duration. That combination creates a unique balance-sheet profile.

When the Refinancing Clock Starts

Importantly, EPRT does not face immediate maturity pressure. According to public disclosures, there are no material debt maturities in 2026. The first meaningful refinancing exposure arrives in 2027, when approximately $430 million of debt comes due.

Under a hypothetical 100 basis point increase in refinancing costs, that maturity would translate to roughly $0.021 per share of incremental interest expense — approximately 1% of current AFFO levels.

The near-term outlook therefore remains stable.

However, the structural difference lies in frequency rather than severity. Because EPRT’s maturity ladder averages roughly four years, refinancing events will occur more often than at longer-duration peers. And each refinancing decision happens while the company remains positioned at the BBB- investment-grade floor.

What I’d Watch

Two signals matter most going forward.

The first is S&P’s Positive Outlook. A future upgrade would widen the distance from the investment-grade floor and could reduce refinancing spreads — strengthening the buffer before the next maturity cycle arrives.

The second is the 2027 refinancing cycle. The first material maturity arrives in 2027, approximately $430 million. The spread on that issuance will offer an early read on how capital markets price the company’s credit profile at the BBB- level.

Essential Properties carries one of the widest dividend buffers in the net-lease sector — and one of the shortest debt ladders. That contrast does not threaten coverage today. But the maturity ladder determines how often the buffer must prove itself.

I’m watching the S&P outlook and the 2027 refinancing spread. Not upgrading, not dismissing.

Author’s Disclaimer: Not investment advice. Structural credit analysis only.

